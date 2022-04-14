Enovis Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Colfax Corporation





Wilmington, DE, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company formerly known as Colfax Corporation, today announced that it will issue a press release on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022 providing pro forma financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) and +1-678-373-0875 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 3684428 and through a webcast via Enovis’ website www.enovis.com under the “Investors” section. Access to a supplemental slide presentation will be found at the Enovis website under the same heading. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

