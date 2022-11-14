U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.59
    +12.66 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,903.25
    +155.39 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,336.65
    +13.32 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.02
    +1.28 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.91
    -3.05 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.49 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8760
    +0.0630 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9640
    +1.2090 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,547.38
    +2.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.42
    +14.14 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Enovix CLO, GC and Secretary Stepping Down

Enovix Corporation
·3 min read
Enovix Corporation
Enovix Corporation

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced that Edward J. Hejlek will be stepping down as Enovix’s Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary.

Prior to Enovix, Mr. Hejlek served as executive vice president and general counsel at Tricida, Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company that has developed a polymeric pharmaceutical. Before that, he was a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, a large international law firm, and an adjunct professor of law at the Saint Louis University School of Law.  Mr. Hejlek will continue to serve as Enovix’s Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially", “target”, “project”, “believe”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Hejlek’s future service to Enovix. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-Q that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 4, 2022, and additional information that will be set forth on our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2022 and other documents we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that she was encouraged by last week's U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. “The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," Brainard said. “It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases.”

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • 3 Impressive Dividend Stocks You've Probably Never Heard Of

    Three impressive ones that many investors probably have yet to hear about are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL), and Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure operates a growing portfolio of cleaner power and water assets.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • If You Invested $10k In Annaly Capital Management 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Income investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will produce high-yielding dividends, but many of these stocks do not perform well over the long term. Ironically, one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) among income investors is a stock market laggard despite its reputation as a high-yielding income stock. Let’s take a closer look. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT that invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to loan money on re

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Is Trending Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) a Buy Now?

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Oracle (ORCL). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.