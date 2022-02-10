U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Enovix to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

Enovix Corporation
·2 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 after the close of the market. Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Live Dial-in Details:
North America (toll-free): +1 (833) 865-1567
International: +1 (574) 990-9731
Conference ID: 5757979

Enovix will issue a press release shortly after 1:00 PM PT on Thursday, March 3, 2022 announcing that it has posted its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company’s proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com


