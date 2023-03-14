Enoxu Appoints Yashwant Bolarum as New Director of Business Development

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Enoxu, a family-owned wholesale sugar supplier, has appointed Yashwant Bolarum as the new Director of Business Development. As a family-owned business, Enoxu takes pleasure in bringing family members into the company. Yashwant made the choice to join his family's legacy at Enoxu and was eventually appointed to be the company's Director of Business Development. Over the course of his tenure at Enoxu, starting from 2017, Yashwant has demonstrated remarkable acumen in negotiations, securing government tenders and other contracts of substantial worth. He did this all while being a Business Development Manager for the brand. As Yashwant takes the formal role to lead Business Development at Enoxu, the goal is to expand business opportunities in the MENA and APAC regions.

"This promotion to Director of Business Development is very exciting for me, and I am proud that my hard work with my family's company is paying off," stated Yashwant Bolarum about his new position with Enoxu. "As Director of this portion of Enoxu, I will dedicate myself to representing the brand in a positive way and enhancing our development practices."

Enoxu Holdings Ltd is an international family-owned wholesale sugar supplier. Although its headquarters are situated in London, United Kingdom, it operates in many different countries, including Brazil, India, and Thailand. The business origins of Enoxu date back to 1919 in Andhra Pradesh, India. The forefathers of the family-owned trade cultivated and processed small amounts of sugarcane for their local community. However, over decades, its operations slowly expanded to become the company it is today, Enoxu. The name Enoxu was selected very recently in 2017 and is now the main name that represents the entirety of the brand's trade. Enoxu mainly specializes in producing ICUMSA 45 sugar, ICUMSA 150 white crystal sugar, and ICUMSA 600 - 1200 VHP sugar.

