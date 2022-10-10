U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Enphase Energy and Energiekonzepte Deutschland Expand IQ Battery Deployments in Germany

Enphase Energy, Inc.
·5 min read
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Energiekonzepte Deutschland GmbH (EKD), one of the leading residential solar and battery storage service providers in Germany, will now offer Enphase© IQ™ Batteries to its customers as homeowners increasingly seek out reliable home energy solutions that will lower their energy bills and reduce their dependence on grid power. EKD has more than 70 partners in its network and 1,600 sales consultants across Germany. EKD offers end-to-end solar services including consultation, installation, and the ongoing care and maintenance of systems in its mission to make energy independence and resilience as easy as possible.

Enphase launched IQ Batteries in Germany in June 2021, marking the product’s first market expansion outside of the United States. Enphase is actively ramping up its business across Germany and recently announced the expansion of its distribution partnership with BayWa r.e. to increase access to Enphase’s industry-leading microinverter and battery technology in Germany.

“We rely on high-quality partnerships across our network to complement our services and achieve high customer satisfaction,” said Mathias Hammer, founder and advisor at Energiekonzepte Deutschland GmbH. “Enphase has worked quickly to enable us to meet the growing demand for solar in Germany and will be a strategic partner to help us reach our target of 40,000 residential solar and battery systems in 2023. We are excited to offer Enphase’s best-in-class battery storage and home energy management products, helping us to further expand our market position in Germany.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Customers can monitor performance on solar production and other essential data through the Enphase® App.

“Enphase is committed to expanding our partnership networks in Europe as energy prices continue to rise and countries such as Germany accelerate their efforts to reduce a reliance on fossil fuels,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “We’re proud to provide EKD’s growing customer base with the ability to store and use their own clean solar energy both safely and reliably.”

Germany is emerging as one of the global leaders for home electrification and home energy management. Enphase is ramping its efforts to supply this key solar market with the right hardware and software solutions. Enphase recently announced its plans to acquire Munich-based GreenCom Networks, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a wide range of distributed energy devices within the home.

For more information on Enphase Energy in Germany, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Energiekonzepte Deutschland GmbH

Energiekonzepte Deutschland GmbH (EKD) is one of the leading companies in Germany for a more sustainable and clean energy supply in the residential sector. With a large network of partners from trade, industry and installation, EKD focuses primarily on regionality, availability and short supply chains. With over 1,600 trained professional consultants, EKD guarantees on-site service throughout Germany with individual contacts at the highest level. An added value is provided by the in-house storage production, as well as the solar modules produced especially for EKD. EKD thus offers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and energy services for small and large application areas. Further information is available at www.ekd-solar.de.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability of Enphase’s products and its ability to ramp up business in Germany; market demand for residential solar and battery deployments in Germany; and expectations regarding making energy independence and resilience as easy as possible. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy
press@enphaseenergy.com

Energiekonzepte Deutschland GmbH
Philipp Voigt, Head of Marketing and Public Relations
p.voigt@ekd-solar.de


