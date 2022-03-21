Enphase Energy Expands Solar Energy Deployments in Spain

Enphase Energy, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers in Spain have seen an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems, powered by IQ 7+™ and IQ 7A™ Microinverters.



Residential solar deployments in Spain are growing exponentially as favorable regulatory developments and high electricity prices are motivating homeowners to make the switch to a more sustainable clean energy generation. According to data recorded by the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), of the 1,203 MW of new solar power installed in Spain in 2021, 32% was in the residential sector.

“Solar energy is one of the cleanest and more affordable ways to produce electricity, and Enphase gives us strong confidence in the industry’s future,” said Angel Baños, general manager at Solideo . “As a testament to renewables growth in Spain, we’re closing in on 1,000 solar installations – all powered by the most advanced solar technology through our partners at Enphase.”

“Electricity prices in Spain are at historical peaks, motivating homeowners to seek out a solution that meets their home energy needs,” said Juan Ramon Dominguez, CEO at Geesol Renovables, S.L. “The Enphase® solar system, powered by IQ™ microinverters, is transforming our solar installations with higher efficiency, and greater versatility, accompanied by a differentiating 25-year warranty.”

“With heightened environmental awareness, homeowners are more empowered than ever to make the switch to solar,” said Borja Saez, CEO at Perfecta Energia . “We couldn’t be more excited to witness the increasing demand from our customers for the market-leading, high-quality products from Enphase, including microinverters for clean energy generation, energy management tools, and system monitoring technology.”

IQ 7+ and IQ 7A Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 25-year warranty in Spain.

The Enphase microinverter systems will be outfitted with IQ Gateway™, which connects an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“Solar energy gives people more control over their energy future, while supporting a path forward for clean and affordable energy for everyone,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are proud that our network of professional installers in Spain is hard at work bringing Enphase’s comprehensive home energy solution to their rapidly growing customer base.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

