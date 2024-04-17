Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. David Ranhoff, the company's Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $116.29 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $581,450.Over the past year, David Ranhoff has sold a total of 11,791 shares of Enphase Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company.

Enphase Energy Inc EVP & Chief Commercial Officer David Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares

The insider transaction history for Enphase Energy Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 5 insider sells. It is important for investors to consider this data when evaluating the company's insider sentiment.Enphase Energy Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $15.021 billion as of the last trading session, with the shares priced at $116.29 each. The company's price-earnings ratio is 36.10, which is above the industry median of 31.62 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Enphase Energy Inc is currently significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43, based on a GF Value of $269.55. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.For investors monitoring insider trends and valuation metrics, these transactions and data points provide a snapshot of Enphase Energy Inc's financial position and insider sentiment.SEC Filing

