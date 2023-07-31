Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 10%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 34 analysts covering Enphase Energy, is for revenues of US$2.7b in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 3.9% reduction in Enphase Energy's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to sink 18% to US$3.47 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.76 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

See our latest analysis for Enphase Energy

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$201, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Enphase Energy analyst has a price target of US$304 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$135. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 7.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 43% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. It's pretty clear that Enphase Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Enphase Energy. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Enphase Energy's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Enphase Energy after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Enphase Energy analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here