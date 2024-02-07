Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the 38 analysts covering Enphase Energy provided consensus estimates of US$1.7b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a stressful 39% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 59% to US$1.73 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.48 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$123 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 39% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 42% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. It's pretty clear that Enphase Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Enphase Energy.

