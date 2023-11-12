Enphase Energy Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$14.6m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Thurman Rodgers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$167 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$77.98. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 96.90k shares for US$15m. But insiders sold 29.29k shares worth US$9.1m. Overall, Enphase Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Enphase Energy is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Enphase Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Enphase Energy insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Independent Director Thurman Rodgers bought US$4.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Story continues

Does Enphase Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Enphase Energy insiders own 3.6% of the company, currently worth about US$385m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Enphase Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Enphase Energy. Nice! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Enphase Energy.

But note: Enphase Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.