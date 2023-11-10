Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) ascent in the solar market is a tale of strategic innovation and intelligent expansion.

Despite a recent slack in demand, Enphase's commitment to customer satisfaction still needs to be addressed, as evidenced by its stellar service metrics.

With a technical analysis indicating the stock might be poised for a turnaround, Enphase stands resilient, ready to leverage market changes and power through to brighter quarters ahead.

Embedded Potential: Rapid Growth of 'Share of Wallet' Per Home

Enphase's rapid growth potential is underpinned by its strategic value progression of product offerings. In 2019, the company's potential per home was estimated at $2K with the IQ7 family of microinverters. However, by 2021, the IQ7 family of microinverters and the introduction of the IQ battery, with respective price points ranging from $6.2K to $7.2K, significantly increased the potential per home to $9K. This diversification allowed Enphase to capture a larger share of the residential solar energy market by providing homeowners with more options and greater energy storage solutions.

Enphase's growth potential is further supported by its ability to offer scalable energy solutions. In 2022 and onwards, introducing the IQ8 family of microinverters, premium sunlight backup, the IQ load controller, EV charger, fuel cell, grid services, and software expanded the company's potential per home to $12K. This scalability means that Enphase can cater to a wide range of customer needs, from basic solar energy installations to more advanced energy management and backup solutions.

Enphase Energy: Poised for Resurgence

Source: Earning Presentation

Global Market Presence intensifies the Moat

Enphase's presence in over 145 countries (as of Q3 2023) is a significant strength. The entry into new markets, including the UK, Sweden, Denmark, and Greece, represents a strategic move to tap into diverse geographical opportunities. These new markets offer more than 1.5 gigawatts of residential solar potential, further expanding the company's addressable market ($23 billion by 2025). The company's specific market reach enables it to tap into various markets with diverse needs and regulatory environments.

Operating in multiple countries diversifies the company's revenue streams and reduces its dependence on any single market. In numbers, Enphase's international revenue mix for Q3 was 36%, demonstrating its global reach and diversification. The company's entry into new markets in Europe and Asia with its IQ8 micro inverters and batteries represents a strategic expansion to tap into growing international markets. Therefore, this specific diversification contributes to financial stability and growth opportunities.

Fundamentally, Enphase benefits from a favorable regulatory environment globally, particularly in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 extended the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and introduced the Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit (AMPTC). These incentives promote clean energy component sourcing and create a favorable environment for domestic production, including microinverters.

Notably, the company has begun manufacturing microinverters in the US, marking a reduced reliance on international suppliers. The plan to ship approximately 1 million microinverters from US manufacturing facilities in Q4 indicates its growing capacity. Local manufacturing in the US reduces delivery times, ensuring quicker product availability for customers. Also, the availability of a 30% ITC tax credit in the US is expected to drive solar and battery adoption, providing a favorable regulatory environment for the company, incentivizing consumers to invest in renewable energy solutions.

At a broader level, manufacturing microinverters in the US and Romania diversify the supply chain. This reduces the risk of disruptions caused by global events, such as trade conflicts or transportation challenges, a specific strength that enhances supply chain resilience. Enphase's plan to bring the manufacturing of IQ batteries into the US by the middle of 2024 further emphasizes its focus on localization and supply chain resilience for the growing energy storage market.

Enphase Energy: Poised for Resurgence

Source: bloomberg

The company's active development of the next two generations of microinverters (IQ9 and IQ10) and batteries positions it at the forefront of technology. These innovations not only maintain its competitive edge but also offer the potential for improved product performance and cost efficiencies. Enphase is at an inflection point for its battery business with the IQ battery 5P, offering industry-leading specifications and a 15-year warranty.

This product is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for energy storage solutions. Also, the company's expansion into EV charging aligns with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Integrating EV charging solutions with solar and battery systems provides a compelling offering for environmentally conscious consumers.

Strong Product Diversity Experience Weak Performance

Enphase's product portfolio is diversified, covering microinverters, batteries, and EV chargers. This diversification is a significant strength that supports the company's growth potential. These microinverters are pivotal in converting solar energy into usable electricity, making them a key product for residential and commercial solar installations. Enphase's foray into EV chargers aligns with the growing electric vehicle market. The company shipped over 3.5K chargers in Q3, signaling its entry and expansion.

However, the shipment of approximately 3.9 million microinverters in Q3 alone illustrates the strong market demand for this product. Notably, the microinvestor shipment units are down 10% year over year. On the other hand, the company's focus on energy storage solutions is evident from its shipment of 86 megawatt hours of batteries in Q2 2023 (down 35% year-over-year). Hence, this highlights reduced demand for Enphase's renewable energy solutions, including storing excess energy for later use. Looking forward, the Q4 guidance also represents a more than 50% drop in revenue.

Enphase Energy: Poised for Resurgence

Source: Q3'23 Supplemental

Favorably, Enphase has been experiencing a drop in demand since Q2 2023 in the US and since Q3 2023 in Europe due to elevated inventory with distributors and installers. Also, in the US, demand is influenced by higher rates and the transition from NEM 2.0 to NEM 3.0 in California, which leads to a longer payback period for customers. Whereas in Europe, the slowdown in purchases is due to recently lower utility rates, increased uncertainty on NEM policy, and penalties on solar exports. However, these negative trends may persist until Q4.

On the positive side, Enphase's focus on customer service and satisfaction is crucial to its growth potential. The company maintained an average call wait time of 1.3 minutes, showcasing its responsiveness to customer inquiries. Efficient customer service contributes to a positive customer experience, fostering loyalty and repeat business. Also, Enphase achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77% in Q3, with NPS in North America at 78%, and a high score like this indicates that the company's customers are highly satisfied with its products and services.

Despite temporary challenges in Europe and California, Enphase's optimism about long-term fundamentals, including rising utility rates and increased grid instability, demonstrates its adaptability to changing market conditions and its forward-looking approach. The company's ability to maintain stable market share is supported by the differentiation provided by its distributed AC architecture, product quality, and customer service.

Technical Take: Oversold Signals and Fundamental Strength Indicate Potential Uptrend

The price of Enphase's stock has been experiencing a continuous decline since December 2022 highs (-77%). However, looking at the relative strength index (RSI), which is at 23, it can be observed that the stock is massively oversold. Additionally, it is hovering near long-term support of $80.

At this level, the price may reverse to demonstrate bullish prevalence, as signaled by the Doji candle (weekly timeframe) at the end of October 2023. However, to gain more confidence, conservative investors can wait for the breach of the red trendline, as the price is bound to revert to the mean (150-week exponential moving average), and the company is fundamentally strong. Notably, the weakened demand is temporary.

Enphase Energy: Poised for Resurgence

Source: tradingview.com

Takeaway

Despite recent declines in demand due to policy shifts and market saturation, the company's diversified portfolio and strong customer service record position it well for future growth.

Enphase's proactive strategies, including localizing manufacturing and developing the next generations of its products, signal a robust response to current challenges.

While stock prices reflect short-term pressures, Enphase's underlying strengths suggest resilience and the potential for recovery as market conditions evolve.

