Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Enphase Energy, Inc.
·20 min read
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported record quarterly revenue of $530.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, along with 42.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 3,348,553 microinverters, or approximately 1,213 megawatts DC, and 132.4 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2022 are listed below.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $530.2 million

  • GAAP gross margin of 41.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 42.2%

  • GAAP operating income of $94.0 million; non-GAAP operating income of $152.4 million

  • GAAP net income of $77.0 million; non-GAAP net income of $149.9 million

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.07

  • Free cash flow of $192.0 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.25 billion

Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2022 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q2 2021

Revenue

$

530,196

 

 

$

441,292

 

 

$

316,057

 

 

$

530,196

 

 

$

441,292

 

 

$

316,057

 

Gross margin

 

41.3

%

 

 

40.1

%

 

 

40.4

%

 

 

42.2

%

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

40.8

%

Operating expenses

$

124,969

 

 

$

115,149

 

 

$

68,401

 

 

$

71,169

 

 

$

66,250

 

 

$

51,696

 

Operating income

$

94,036

 

 

$

61,824

 

 

$

59,400

 

 

$

152,412

 

 

$

114,529

 

 

$

77,165

 

Net income

$

76,976

 

 

$

51,821

 

 

$

39,351

 

 

$

149,852

 

 

$

109,670

 

 

$

74,676

 

Basic EPS

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.55

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.53

 

Our total revenue increased 20%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our microinverter shipments were up 18%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our IQ Battery shipments were up 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 42.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 41.0% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by a favorable product mix.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $71.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $66.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased investment in R&D, customer service, sales, and IT infrastructure. Our non-GAAP operating income was $152.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $114.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

We exited the second quarter of 2022 with $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and generated $200.7 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2022. Our capital expenditures were $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Our quarterly revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was driven by strong demand for Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ Batteries. IQ8™ Microinverters constituted 37% of all our microinverter shipments during the second quarter. The grid-forming IQ8 Microinverters can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. And, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery.

Our IQ Battery shipments increased to 132.4 megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 120.4 megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2022. We shipped batteries to the United States, Germany, and Belgium during the second quarter, and made updates to improve the installer and homeowner experience. We now have more than 1,600 installers worldwide that are certified to install our IQ Batteries.

Our revenue in Europe for the second quarter of 2022 increased 69%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, led by strong growth in the Netherlands and Germany. Homeowners want self-consumption as the region not only faces rising energy prices but also a growing demand for home electrification driven by EVs and natural gas shortages. We expect to introduce IQ Batteries in more European countries during the second half of 2022.

Our strategy is to build best-in-class home energy systems and deliver them to homeowners through our installer and distribution partners, enabled by an installer platform. We have completed five acquisitions in the last six quarters, one for EV chargers and four to help create our installer platform. We shipped more than 8,250 ClipperCreek EV chargers to U.S. customers in the second quarter of 2022 and expect healthy growth going forward. We are working to move production to our manufacturing partner in Mexico, making our chargers smart and integrating the EV chargers into our home energy management systems.

We recently acquired SolarLeadFactory LLC to provide high-quality leads to our installers and further strengthen our installer platform. In January 2021, we acquired Sofdesk Inc. to provide solar design software capability and approximately 950 installers are using the Solargraf software. We acquired a business in Noida, India in March 2021 to provide proposal and permitting services for installers and are focused on automating these services. In December 2021, we acquired 365 Pronto, Inc. to simplify maintenance for installers by matching cleantech asset owners to a local and on-demand workforce of service providers. All four acquisitions aim to make life simpler for installers by providing them high-quality products and services, ultimately reducing their soft costs.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On April 19, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that ADT Solar™, formerly Sunpro Solar, a leading rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers across 22 states in the United States, is now exclusively offering Enphase IQ8 Microinverters as part of its comprehensive home energy solution.

On May 9, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that Enphase IQ Batteries now officially support the most common third-party string inverters in Belgium and Germany, helping meet the increasing demand for energy independence in the region. Since the 2021 launch of the IQ Battery in Belgium and Germany, installers of Enphase products have seen increasing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ Microinverters and Enphase IQ Batteries, as well as residential solar-only energy systems powered by IQ7™, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters.

On May 23, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that the Enphase IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by UL, a global safety science leader, to UL 1741, 3rd edition including the Supplement SB. This certification meets the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid in compliance with IEEE 1547-2018 and IEEE 1547-1 2020.

Enphase Energy recently announced that installers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Washington, New Mexico, Texas, New York, Florida, Hawaii, Missouri, Michigan, Southern California, and Puerto Rico have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the third quarter of 2022, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

  • Revenue to be within a range of $590 million to $630 million, which includes shipments of 130 to 145 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries

  • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 39.0% to 42.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization

  • GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $137.0 million to $141.0 million

  • Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $77.0 million to $81.0 million, excluding $60.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization

Follow Enphase Online

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here.

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2022 results and third quarter 2022 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 9407506, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its third quarter of 2022 financial outlook and expense levels; the capabilities, advantages, features and performance of its technology and products; its business strategies and anticipated demand for and availability of its products and services; market demand for residential solar and battery deployments; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Karen Sagot
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

Net revenues

$

530,196

 

 

$

441,292

 

 

$

316,057

 

 

$

971,488

 

 

$

617,811

 

Cost of revenues

 

311,191

 

 

 

264,319

 

 

 

188,256

 

 

 

575,510

 

 

 

367,061

 

Gross profit

 

219,005

 

 

 

176,973

 

 

 

127,801

 

 

 

395,978

 

 

 

250,750

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

39,256

 

 

 

35,719

 

 

 

22,708

 

 

 

74,975

 

 

 

44,526

 

Sales and marketing

 

53,588

 

 

 

41,344

 

 

 

25,586

 

 

 

94,932

 

 

 

45,208

 

General and administrative

 

32,125

 

 

 

38,086

 

 

 

20,107

 

 

 

70,211

 

 

 

40,230

 

Total operating expenses

 

124,969

 

 

 

115,149

 

 

 

68,401

 

 

 

240,118

 

 

 

129,964

 

Income from operations

 

94,036

 

 

 

61,824

 

 

 

59,400

 

 

 

155,860

 

 

 

120,786

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

796

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

171

 

Interest expense

 

(2,168

)

 

 

(2,736

)

 

 

(12,506

)

 

 

(4,904

)

 

 

(19,835

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(456

)

 

 

(2,141

)

 

 

(633

)

 

 

(2,597

)

 

 

(60

)

Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

(56,382

)

Total other expense, net

 

(1,828

)

 

 

(4,417

)

 

 

(13,054

)

 

 

(6,245

)

 

 

(76,106

)

Income before income taxes

 

92,208

 

 

 

57,407

 

 

 

46,346

 

 

 

149,615

 

 

 

44,680

 

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

(15,232

)

 

 

(5,586

)

 

 

(6,995

)

 

 

(20,818

)

 

 

26,369

 

Net income

$

76,976

 

 

$

51,821

 

 

$

39,351

 

 

$

128,797

 

 

$

71,049

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.53

 

Diluted

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.49

 

Shares used in per share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

135,196

 

 

 

134,327

 

 

 

135,094

 

 

 

134,768

 

 

 

133,209

 

Diluted

 

143,725

 

 

 

144,617

 

 

 

141,533

 

 

 

143,602

 

 

 

144,022

 


(1)

Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily relates to the non-cash loss on partial settlement of $0.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025. Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $56.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily relates to the $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $87.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024, $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $217.8 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025 and $37.5 million non-cash inducement loss incurred on repurchase of Notes due 2025.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)

 

June 30, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

495,473

 

$

119,316

Marketable securities

 

752,328

 

 

897,335

Accounts receivable, net

 

312,451

 

 

333,626

Inventory

 

130,266

 

 

74,400

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

45,474

 

 

37,784

Total current assets

 

1,735,992

 

 

1,462,461

Property and equipment, net

 

86,778

 

 

82,167

Operating lease, right of use asset, net

 

16,987

 

 

14,420

Intangible assets, net

 

96,887

 

 

97,758

Goodwill

 

197,004

 

 

181,254

Other assets

 

129,153

 

 

118,726

Deferred tax assets, net

 

174,307

 

 

122,470

Total assets

$

2,437,108

 

$

2,079,256

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

90,398

 

$

113,767

Accrued liabilities

 

197,919

 

 

157,912

Deferred revenues, current

 

74,067

 

 

62,670

Warranty obligations, current

 

29,197

 

 

19,395

Debt, current

 

88,429

 

 

86,052

Total current liabilities

 

480,010

 

 

439,796

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred revenues, noncurrent

 

217,095

 

 

187,186

Warranty obligations, noncurrent

 

67,354

 

 

53,982

Other liabilities

 

23,864

 

 

16,530

Debt, noncurrent

 

1,197,786

 

 

951,594

Total liabilities

 

1,986,109

 

 

1,649,088

Total stockholders’ equity

 

450,999

 

 

430,168

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,437,108

 

$

2,079,256

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2021

 

June 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

76,976

 

 

$

51,821

 

 

$

39,351

 

 

$

128,797

 

 

$

71,049

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,247

 

 

 

15,558

 

 

 

7,596

 

 

 

30,805

 

 

 

13,154

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

(16

)

 

 

147

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

131

 

 

 

271

 

Asset impairment

 

1,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

 

Loss on partial settlement of convertibles notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,382

 

Deemed repayment of convertible notes attributable to accreted debt discount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,585

)

Non-cash interest expense

 

2,046

 

 

 

1,979

 

 

 

12,307

 

 

 

4,025

 

 

 

19,463

 

Change in fair value of debt securities

 

(987

)

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

(932

)

 

 

129

 

 

 

(2,369

)

Stock-based compensation

 

53,064

 

 

 

47,797

 

 

 

15,312

 

 

 

100,861

 

 

 

30,156

 

Deferred income taxes

 

12,452

 

 

 

3,165

 

 

 

5,240

 

 

 

15,617

 

 

 

(30,127

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

51,770

 

 

 

(24,224

)

 

 

(44,812

)

 

 

27,546

 

 

 

(98,531

)

Inventory

 

(33,830

)

 

 

(22,036

)

 

 

(2,880

)

 

 

(55,866

)

 

 

4,008

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(18,310

)

 

 

(3,042

)

 

 

(10,154

)

 

 

(21,352

)

 

 

(15,194

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

 

12,033

 

 

 

(1,805

)

 

 

10,514

 

 

 

10,228

 

 

 

46,890

 

Warranty obligations

 

12,972

 

 

 

9,906

 

 

 

5,385

 

 

 

22,878

 

 

 

14,025

 

Deferred revenues

 

16,033

 

 

 

22,061

 

 

 

28,469

 

 

 

38,094

 

 

 

47,909

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

200,650

 

 

 

102,443

 

 

 

65,660

 

 

 

303,093

 

 

 

141,501

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(8,691

)

 

 

(12,375

)

 

 

(16,428

)

 

 

(21,066

)

 

 

(26,368

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(60,061

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60,061

)

 

 

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

116,298

 

 

 

76,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

193,033

 

 

 

 

Investments in private companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(45,000

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(3,055

)

 

 

(24,625

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,680

)

 

 

(55,239

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

44,491

 

 

 

39,735

 

 

 

(36,428

)

 

 

84,226

 

 

 

(126,607

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(949

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,188,439

 

Purchase of convertible note hedges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(286,235

)

Sale of warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

220,800

 

Principal payments and financing fees on debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(344

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,422

)

Partial repurchase of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

 

 

 

(289,312

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(200,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(200,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan

 

4,183

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

3,428

 

 

 

4,587

 

 

 

3,642

 

Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(5,463

)

 

 

(9,344

)

 

 

(7,813

)

 

 

(14,807

)

 

 

(16,998

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(1,280

)

 

 

(8,940

)

 

 

(205,757

)

 

 

(10,220

)

 

 

618,914

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(238

)

 

 

(704

)

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(942

)

 

 

(926

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

243,623

 

 

 

132,534

 

 

 

(176,749

)

 

 

376,157

 

 

 

632,882

 

Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period

 

251,850

 

 

 

119,316

 

 

 

1,489,010

 

 

 

119,316

 

 

 

679,379

 

Cash and cash equivalents —End of period

$

495,473

 

 

$

251,850

 

 

$

1,312,261

 

 

$

495,473

 

 

$

1,312,261

 

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2021

 

June 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2021

Gross profit (GAAP)

$

219,005

 

 

$

176,973

 

 

$

127,801

 

 

$

395,978

 

 

$

250,750

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,131

 

 

 

2,507

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

5,638

 

 

 

2,042

 

Acquisition related amortization

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,744

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

223,581

 

 

$

180,779

 

 

$

128,861

 

 

$

404,360

 

 

$

252,792

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

41.3

%

 

 

40.1

%

 

 

40.4

%

 

 

40.8

%

 

 

40.6

%

Stock-based compensation

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.3

%

Acquisition related amortization

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

%

Gross margin (Non-GAAP)

 

42.2

%

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

40.8

%

 

 

41.6

%

 

 

40.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

$

124,969

 

 

$

115,149

 

 

$

68,401

 

 

$

240,118

 

 

$

129,964

 

Stock-based compensation (1)

 

(49,933

)

 

 

(45,290

)

 

 

(14,252

)

 

 

(95,223

)

 

 

(28,114

)

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

 

(3,867

)

 

 

(3,609

)

 

 

(2,453

)

 

 

(7,476

)

 

 

(6,455

)

Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

$

71,169

 

 

$

66,250

 

 

$

51,696

 

 

$

137,419

 

 

$

95,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

16,266

 

 

$

13,729

 

 

$

5,467

 

 

$

29,995

 

 

$

11,216

 

Sales and marketing

 

22,176

 

 

 

13,057

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

 

35,233

 

 

 

8,872

 

General and administrative

 

11,491

 

 

 

18,504

 

 

 

3,450

 

 

 

29,995

 

 

 

8,026

 

Total

$

49,933

 

 

$

45,290

 

 

$

14,252

 

 

$

95,223

 

 

$

28,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

94,036

 

 

$

61,824

 

 

$

59,400

 

 

$

155,860

 

 

$

120,786

 

Stock-based compensation

 

53,064

 

 

 

47,797

 

 

 

15,312

 

 

 

100,861

 

 

 

30,156

 

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

 

5,312

 

 

 

4,908

 

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

10,220

 

 

 

6,455

 

Income from operations (Non-GAAP)

$

152,412

 

 

$

114,529

 

 

$

77,165

 

 

$

266,941

 

 

$

157,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

76,976

 

 

$

51,821

 

 

$

39,351

 

 

$

128,797

 

 

$

71,049

 

Stock-based compensation

 

53,064

 

 

 

47,797

 

 

 

15,312

 

 

 

100,861

 

 

 

30,156

 

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

 

5,312

 

 

 

4,908

 

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

10,220

 

 

 

6,455

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

2,048

 

 

 

1,979

 

 

 

12,307

 

 

 

4,027

 

 

 

19,463

 

Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,382

 

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

12,452

 

 

 

3,165

 

 

 

5,240

 

 

 

15,617

 

 

 

(30,127

)

Net income (Non-GAAP)

$

149,852

 

 

$

109,670

 

 

$

74,676

 

 

$

259,522

 

 

$

153,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic (GAAP)

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.53

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

0.23

 

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.05

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.15

 

Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.42

 

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

(0.23

)

Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP

 

135,196

 

 

 

134,327

 

 

 

135,094

 

 

 

134,768

 

 

 

133,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.49

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.38

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.73

 

 

 

0.22

 

Acquisition related expenses and amortization

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.05

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.14

 

Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.40

 

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

(0.21

)

Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.07

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.86

 

 

$

1.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP

 

143,725

 

 

 

144,617

 

 

 

141,533

 

 

 

143,602

 

 

 

144,022

 

Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3)

 

139,650

 

 

 

139,289

 

 

 

140,931

 

 

 

139,527

 

 

 

141,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

200,650

 

 

$

102,443

 

 

$

65,660

 

 

$

303,093

 

 

$

141,501

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(8,691

)

 

 

(12,375

)

 

 

(16,428

)

 

 

(21,066

)

 

 

(26,368

)

Deemed repayment of convertible notes due 2024 and notes due 2025 attributable to accreted debt discount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,585

 

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

191,959

 

 

$

90,068

 

 

$

49,238

 

 

$

282,027

 

 

$

130,718

 


(2)

Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, as well as the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million in each period from non-GAAP net income.

(3)

Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where the Company has GAAP net income. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2024 totaling 45 thousand shares and 1,506 thousand shares in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2024. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2025 totaling 557 thousand shares in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 1,137 thousand shares in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2025.



