Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Enphase Energy, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported record quarterly revenue of $530.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, along with 42.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 3,348,553 microinverters, or approximately 1,213 megawatts DC, and 132.4 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2022 are listed below.

Record quarterly revenue of $530.2 million

GAAP gross margin of 41.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 42.2%

GAAP operating income of $94.0 million; non-GAAP operating income of $152.4 million

GAAP net income of $77.0 million; non-GAAP net income of $149.9 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.07

Free cash flow of $192.0 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.25 billion

Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2022 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Revenue $ 530,196 $ 441,292 $ 316,057 $ 530,196 $ 441,292 $ 316,057 Gross margin 41.3 % 40.1 % 40.4 % 42.2 % 41.0 % 40.8 % Operating expenses $ 124,969 $ 115,149 $ 68,401 $ 71,169 $ 66,250 $ 51,696 Operating income $ 94,036 $ 61,824 $ 59,400 $ 152,412 $ 114,529 $ 77,165 Net income $ 76,976 $ 51,821 $ 39,351 $ 149,852 $ 109,670 $ 74,676 Basic EPS $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 1.11 $ 0.82 $ 0.55 Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 1.07 $ 0.79 $ 0.53

Our total revenue increased 20%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our microinverter shipments were up 18%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our IQ Battery shipments were up 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 42.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 41.0% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by a favorable product mix.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $71.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $66.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased investment in R&D, customer service, sales, and IT infrastructure. Our non-GAAP operating income was $152.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $114.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

We exited the second quarter of 2022 with $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and generated $200.7 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2022. Our capital expenditures were $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Our quarterly revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was driven by strong demand for Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ Batteries. IQ8™ Microinverters constituted 37% of all our microinverter shipments during the second quarter. The grid-forming IQ8 Microinverters can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. And, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery.

Our IQ Battery shipments increased to 132.4 megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 120.4 megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2022. We shipped batteries to the United States, Germany, and Belgium during the second quarter, and made updates to improve the installer and homeowner experience. We now have more than 1,600 installers worldwide that are certified to install our IQ Batteries.

Our revenue in Europe for the second quarter of 2022 increased 69%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, led by strong growth in the Netherlands and Germany. Homeowners want self-consumption as the region not only faces rising energy prices but also a growing demand for home electrification driven by EVs and natural gas shortages. We expect to introduce IQ Batteries in more European countries during the second half of 2022.

Our strategy is to build best-in-class home energy systems and deliver them to homeowners through our installer and distribution partners, enabled by an installer platform. We have completed five acquisitions in the last six quarters, one for EV chargers and four to help create our installer platform. We shipped more than 8,250 ClipperCreek EV chargers to U.S. customers in the second quarter of 2022 and expect healthy growth going forward. We are working to move production to our manufacturing partner in Mexico, making our chargers smart and integrating the EV chargers into our home energy management systems.

We recently acquired SolarLeadFactory LLC to provide high-quality leads to our installers and further strengthen our installer platform. In January 2021, we acquired Sofdesk Inc. to provide solar design software capability and approximately 950 installers are using the Solargraf software. We acquired a business in Noida, India in March 2021 to provide proposal and permitting services for installers and are focused on automating these services. In December 2021, we acquired 365 Pronto, Inc. to simplify maintenance for installers by matching cleantech asset owners to a local and on-demand workforce of service providers. All four acquisitions aim to make life simpler for installers by providing them high-quality products and services, ultimately reducing their soft costs.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On April 19, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that ADT Solar™, formerly Sunpro Solar, a leading rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers across 22 states in the United States, is now exclusively offering Enphase IQ8 Microinverters as part of its comprehensive home energy solution.

On May 9, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that Enphase IQ Batteries now officially support the most common third-party string inverters in Belgium and Germany, helping meet the increasing demand for energy independence in the region. Since the 2021 launch of the IQ Battery in Belgium and Germany, installers of Enphase products have seen increasing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ Microinverters and Enphase IQ Batteries, as well as residential solar-only energy systems powered by IQ7™, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters.

On May 23, 2022, Enphase Energy announced that the Enphase IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by UL, a global safety science leader, to UL 1741, 3rd edition including the Supplement SB. This certification meets the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid in compliance with IEEE 1547-2018 and IEEE 1547-1 2020.

Enphase Energy recently announced that installers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Washington, New Mexico, Texas, New York, Florida, Hawaii, Missouri, Michigan, Southern California, and Puerto Rico have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the third quarter of 2022, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $590 million to $630 million, which includes shipments of 130 to 145 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 39.0% to 42.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $137.0 million to $141.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $77.0 million to $81.0 million, excluding $60.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here .

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2022 results and third quarter 2022 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 9407506, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its third quarter of 2022 financial outlook and expense levels; the capabilities, advantages, features and performance of its technology and products; its business strategies and anticipated demand for and availability of its products and services; market demand for residential solar and battery deployments; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net revenues $ 530,196 $ 441,292 $ 316,057 $ 971,488 $ 617,811 Cost of revenues 311,191 264,319 188,256 575,510 367,061 Gross profit 219,005 176,973 127,801 395,978 250,750 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,256 35,719 22,708 74,975 44,526 Sales and marketing 53,588 41,344 25,586 94,932 45,208 General and administrative 32,125 38,086 20,107 70,211 40,230 Total operating expenses 124,969 115,149 68,401 240,118 129,964 Income from operations 94,036 61,824 59,400 155,860 120,786 Other income (expense), net Interest income 796 460 98 1,256 171 Interest expense (2,168 ) (2,736 ) (12,506 ) (4,904 ) (19,835 ) Other income (expense), net (456 ) (2,141 ) (633 ) (2,597 ) (60 ) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes (1) — — (13 ) — (56,382 ) Total other expense, net (1,828 ) (4,417 ) (13,054 ) (6,245 ) (76,106 ) Income before income taxes 92,208 57,407 46,346 149,615 44,680 Income tax benefit (provision) (15,232 ) (5,586 ) (6,995 ) (20,818 ) 26,369 Net income $ 76,976 $ 51,821 $ 39,351 $ 128,797 $ 71,049 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.96 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.91 $ 0.49 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 135,196 134,327 135,094 134,768 133,209 Diluted 143,725 144,617 141,533 143,602 144,022





(1) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily relates to the non-cash loss on partial settlement of $0.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025. Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $56.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily relates to the $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $87.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024, $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $217.8 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025 and $37.5 million non-cash inducement loss incurred on repurchase of Notes due 2025.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 495,473 $ 119,316 Marketable securities 752,328 897,335 Accounts receivable, net 312,451 333,626 Inventory 130,266 74,400 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45,474 37,784 Total current assets 1,735,992 1,462,461 Property and equipment, net 86,778 82,167 Operating lease, right of use asset, net 16,987 14,420 Intangible assets, net 96,887 97,758 Goodwill 197,004 181,254 Other assets 129,153 118,726 Deferred tax assets, net 174,307 122,470 Total assets $ 2,437,108 $ 2,079,256 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 90,398 $ 113,767 Accrued liabilities 197,919 157,912 Deferred revenues, current 74,067 62,670 Warranty obligations, current 29,197 19,395 Debt, current 88,429 86,052 Total current liabilities 480,010 439,796 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 217,095 187,186 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 67,354 53,982 Other liabilities 23,864 16,530 Debt, noncurrent 1,197,786 951,594 Total liabilities 1,986,109 1,649,088 Total stockholders’ equity 450,999 430,168 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,437,108 $ 2,079,256

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,976 $ 51,821 $ 39,351 $ 128,797 $ 71,049 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,247 15,558 7,596 30,805 13,154 Provision for doubtful accounts (16 ) 147 257 131 271 Asset impairment 1,200 — — 1,200 — Loss on partial settlement of convertibles notes — — 13 — 56,382 Deemed repayment of convertible notes attributable to accreted debt discount — — (6 ) — (15,585 ) Non-cash interest expense 2,046 1,979 12,307 4,025 19,463 Change in fair value of debt securities (987 ) 1,116 (932 ) 129 (2,369 ) Stock-based compensation 53,064 47,797 15,312 100,861 30,156 Deferred income taxes 12,452 3,165 5,240 15,617 (30,127 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 51,770 (24,224 ) (44,812 ) 27,546 (98,531 ) Inventory (33,830 ) (22,036 ) (2,880 ) (55,866 ) 4,008 Prepaid expenses and other assets (18,310 ) (3,042 ) (10,154 ) (21,352 ) (15,194 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 12,033 (1,805 ) 10,514 10,228 46,890 Warranty obligations 12,972 9,906 5,385 22,878 14,025 Deferred revenues 16,033 22,061 28,469 38,094 47,909 Net cash provided by operating activities 200,650 102,443 65,660 303,093 141,501 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,691 ) (12,375 ) (16,428 ) (21,066 ) (26,368 ) Purchases of marketable securities (60,061 ) — — (60,061 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 116,298 76,735 — 193,033 — Investments in private companies — — (20,000 ) — (45,000 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,055 ) (24,625 ) — (27,680 ) (55,239 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 44,491 39,735 (36,428 ) 84,226 (126,607 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — — (949 ) — 1,188,439 Purchase of convertible note hedges — — — — (286,235 ) Sale of warrants — — — — 220,800 Principal payments and financing fees on debt — — (344 ) — (1,422 ) Partial repurchase of convertible notes — — (79 ) — (289,312 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (200,000 ) — (200,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 4,183 404 3,428 4,587 3,642 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,463 ) (9,344 ) (7,813 ) (14,807 ) (16,998 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,280 ) (8,940 ) (205,757 ) (10,220 ) 618,914 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (238 ) (704 ) (224 ) (942 ) (926 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 243,623 132,534 (176,749 ) 376,157 632,882 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 251,850 119,316 1,489,010 119,316 679,379 Cash and cash equivalents —End of period $ 495,473 $ 251,850 $ 1,312,261 $ 495,473 $ 1,312,261

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 219,005 $ 176,973 $ 127,801 $ 395,978 $ 250,750 Stock-based compensation 3,131 2,507 1,060 5,638 2,042 Acquisition related amortization 1,445 1,299 — 2,744 — Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 223,581 $ 180,779 $ 128,861 $ 404,360 $ 252,792 Gross margin (GAAP) 41.3 % 40.1 % 40.4 % 40.8 % 40.6 % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.3 % Acquisition related amortization 0.3 % 0.3 % — % 0.3 % — % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 42.2 % 41.0 % 40.8 % 41.6 % 40.9 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 124,969 $ 115,149 $ 68,401 $ 240,118 $ 129,964 Stock-based compensation (1) (49,933 ) (45,290 ) (14,252 ) (95,223 ) (28,114 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (3,867 ) (3,609 ) (2,453 ) (7,476 ) (6,455 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 71,169 $ 66,250 $ 51,696 $ 137,419 $ 95,395 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 16,266 $ 13,729 $ 5,467 $ 29,995 $ 11,216 Sales and marketing 22,176 13,057 5,335 35,233 8,872 General and administrative 11,491 18,504 3,450 29,995 8,026 Total $ 49,933 $ 45,290 $ 14,252 $ 95,223 $ 28,114 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 94,036 $ 61,824 $ 59,400 $ 155,860 $ 120,786 Stock-based compensation 53,064 47,797 15,312 100,861 30,156 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,312 4,908 2,453 10,220 6,455 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 152,412 $ 114,529 $ 77,165 $ 266,941 $ 157,397 Net income (GAAP) $ 76,976 $ 51,821 $ 39,351 $ 128,797 $ 71,049 Stock-based compensation 53,064 47,797 15,312 100,861 30,156 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,312 4,908 2,453 10,220 6,455 Non-cash interest expense 2,048 1,979 12,307 4,027 19,463 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — 13 — 56,382 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 12,452 3,165 5,240 15,617 (30,127 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 149,852 $ 109,670 $ 74,676 $ 259,522 $ 153,378 Net income per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.96 $ 0.53 Stock-based compensation 0.39 0.36 0.11 0.75 0.23 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.08 0.05 Non-cash interest expense 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.03 0.15 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — — — 0.42 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 0.09 0.02 0.04 0.11 (0.23 ) Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 0.82 $ 0.55 $ 1.93 $ 1.15 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 135,196 134,327 135,094 134,768 133,209 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.91 $ 0.49 Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.34 0.11 0.73 0.22 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.08 0.05 Non-cash interest expense 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.03 0.14 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes — — — — 0.40 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 0.09 0.02 0.03 0.11 (0.21 ) Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1.07 $ 0.79 $ 0.53 $ 1.86 $ 1.09 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 143,725 144,617 141,533 143,602 144,022 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 139,650 139,289 140,931 139,527 141,379 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 200,650 $ 102,443 $ 65,660 $ 303,093 $ 141,501 Purchases of property and equipment (8,691 ) (12,375 ) (16,428 ) (21,066 ) (26,368 ) Deemed repayment of convertible notes due 2024 and notes due 2025 attributable to accreted debt discount — — 6 — 15,585 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 191,959 $ 90,068 $ 49,238 $ 282,027 $ 130,718





(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, as well as the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million in each period from non-GAAP net income. (3) Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where the Company has GAAP net income. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2024 totaling 45 thousand shares and 1,506 thousand shares in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2024. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2025 totaling 557 thousand shares in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 1,137 thousand shares in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2025.







