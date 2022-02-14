Enphase Energy and Swell Energy Launch Partnership with Solar, Battery, and Virtual Power Plant Offerings

Enphase Energy, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it is launching a partnership with renewable energy and grid solutions provider Swell Energy Inc. The partnership enables Enphase® Energy Systems, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, to participate in Swell’s distributed, virtual power plant (VPP) programs in California, New York, and Hawaii.



The partnership will enhance solar and battery access along with choice for energy users while delivering critical resources to the local grid. It also aims to expand solar and battery deployment in key energy markets. Swell’s virtual power plants will now be available to homeowners with Enphase Energy Systems that include IQ Batteries, giving households enhanced control over their energy use and costs.

“Our partnership with Enphase enables homeowners to interact with the power grid in new ways and maximize the value delivered by their home batteries,” said Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell Energy. “The combined offer puts participating customers in control of their electrons with greater functionality, automation, and value within the transactive grid of the future.”

Swell’s VPPs aggregate distributed energy resources and provide GridRevenueTM to customers utilizing their home batteries for savings and security, while also supporting overall grid reliability. By creating a cohesive network of solar powered batteries in a region, VPPs can provide a variety of services to utilities, resulting in reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and greater grid stability and reliability. Swell’s VPP programs serve utilities, wholesale markets, and customers alike in a more participatory and equitable manner.

“Together with Swell we share a mission to provide a world-class customer experience and cutting edge, smart technology,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Swell’s programs make it even more compelling for homeowners to choose Enphase Energy Systems, so they can reliably and efficiently run their lives on clean energy, protect against grid outages, and better manage costs.”

​​Enphase delivers an enhanced solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and smooth operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which also helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems, along with the ability to go off-grid during power outages through the Enphase® App. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty.

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website . To learn more about Swell’s VPP offerings and programs, please visit the Swell website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, Power Start, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Swell Energy Inc.

Swell Energy is creating a greater grid for the greater good. The energy management and smart grid solutions provider is accelerating the mass adoption of distributed clean energy technologies by enabling consumers to take control of their energy use and cost, achieve energy security, and participate in the transactive grid. Swell Energy provides homeowners and businesses with financing and virtual power plant programs, while partnering with trusted local solar and solar+storage companies for seamless, high-quality installations. By creating a critical mass of dynamic and responsive clean energy resources within utility service areas across the United States, Swell Energy also delivers resilient virtual power plant networks and grid-balancing services to utilities, which are fundamental to our future, carbon-free, distributed renewable energy system. Learn more at www.swellenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety and reliability; savings and benefits to homeowners; and the performance by our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com







