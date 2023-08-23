EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.29

The board of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.29 per share on the 13th of September. This means the annual payment will be 0.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

EnPro Industries Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. EnPro Industries is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 140.6%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

EnPro Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.2% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 44% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

EnPro Industries' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 3 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

