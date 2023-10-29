EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.29

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will pay a dividend of $0.29 on the 13th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

EnPro Industries Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. While EnPro Industries is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 142.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

EnPro Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that EnPro Industries has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.2% over that duration. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 44% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for EnPro Industries that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is EnPro Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

