Enrich Financial: Fight for Your Past and Build Your Future
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / In today's society, people who are not financially literate can be taken advantage of and find themselves in lifelong debt. While many banking institutions contribute to the problem, Enrich Financial Inc. works to help victims repair their finances. The goal is to improve the victim's credit score and decrease their debts through utilizing practical plans and affordable approaches.
It targets the improvement of their clients' FICO scores within 30-45 days (some restrictions apply), the improvement of their clients' overall buying power, and the removal of derogatory accounts appearing on all three major credit agencies (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion). It also negotiates on behalf of victims for any outstanding debts.
Enrich Financial can dispute bankruptcies, tax liens, bad debt, accounts in collections, and late payment, resulting in improvements to a victim's credit score. They have a strong team of legal experts and can easily help to delete loans, ease debt payments, and overall reduce any liabilities via specialized negotiations.
The company was founded by its CEO, Arian Eghbali, and it is the first credit repair company in North America that is aimed towards helping the Iranian community. Enrich Financial quickly gained traction and soon opened branches in San Jose, Irvine, Los Angeles, Encino, and Glendale, where its clients are primarily Armenian.
The first step to advancing a client's case is to receive a free consulting service with one of Enrich Financial's credit repair specialists. During the meeting, they are free to answer as many questions as they like. Enrich Financial then collects required information so that they can provide the client with a full report of their credit history.
The credit repair specialist then analyzes and recognizes the client's faults and provides them with all possible solutions to improve their credit score and debt settlements. The meeting with the specialist is all free.
At this point, if the client requests it, a contract between them and Enrich Financial is made. The victim is then given access to a professional panel to see all the needed information and to trace all steps of their case. Enrich Financial's specialists emphasize communication and provide frequent updates on the client's case.
The company has all required licenses by the Department of Justice for credit-counseling agencies. Enrich Financial recognizes all laws and fixes credit issues legally. It provides professional customer service by using the best CRM system and well-qualified credit repair specialists. Consulting is available in five languages.
Enrich Financial is not just a credit repair service provider. It can also help clients with all of their financial affairs, personal or business. It can provide different packages regarding how to boost credit, receive business loans, and increase a line of credit.
Another service offered is Business Credit. Enrich Financial suggests that small business owners have a business credit instead of using their own personal credit for their business. Doing so has benefits, including a higher credit limit, a separation between personal and work costs, and the protection of the client's credit, to name only a few.
The work done by Enrich Financial to repair the credit of victims has not gone unnoticed. In 2015, it received a letter of recognition by then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Arian received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, highlighting his company's invaluable service to the community and appointing Enrich Financial as the top credit repair company in Los Angeles.
The company's future is promising. The credit repair industry sees billions in revenue each year, so it is clear there is a tremendousy need for Enrich Financial's services. That need combined with excellent service points to more growth for Arian Eghbali and his dedicated team of employees.
