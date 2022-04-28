U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Ensemble Health Partners Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Campbell County Health

Ensemble Health Partners
·2 min read

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble” or “the Company”), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, announced today that is has been selected by Campbell County Health (“CCH”) as their strategic revenue cycle management partner. Ensemble brings a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators that will drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.

“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems and communities we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are excited to continue into the next phase of our relationship with a health system that shares in our mission of serving the community by providing a lifetime of care with dedication, skill and compassion. Together, we will provide excellence every day for the people of Wyoming.”

Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.

CCH includes Campbell County Memorial Hospital, an acute care, community hospital in Gillette, Wyoming, Campbell County Medical Group with nearly 20 clinics, The Legacy Living & Rehabilitation Center long-term care center and the Powder River Surgery Center. CCH is certified as an Area Trauma Hospital by the State of Wyoming and has been nationally recognized for exceptional clinical quality, patient safety and service.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ensemble to leverage their expertise and technological innovation to implement best practices in revenue cycle, including billing, to improve our patients’ experiences.” said CCH Chief Financial Officer Mary Lou Tate. “At CCH, our patients matter most and Ensemble shares in our pillars and core values of care, people, service and business.”

“At Ensemble, we believe in fostering an environment of innovation where we put people first, last and always,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to positive outcomes for patients and communities. It’s a privilege to partner with CCH to redefine the possible in healthcare for the people of Wyoming.”

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about CCH, visit CCHWYO.org.

CONTACT: Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com


