Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Clients, Receives Seven HFMA 2022 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Ensemble Health Partners
·4 min read

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), in support of seven healthcare provider clients, has been named as a recipient of seven 2022 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (“HFMA”). These national awards represent exceptional revenue cycle performance delivered across five client systems, demonstrating Ensemble’s ability to meet industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks and implement the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives and achieve outstanding patient satisfaction.

Ensemble’s award-winning client partners are:

  • Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio)

  • Hackensack Meridian Health ‒ Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood, New Jersey)

  • Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tennessee)

  • Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio)

  • Covenant Health (Bangor, Maine; Lewiston, Maine; Nashua, New Hampshire )

  • Summit Healthcare (Show Low, Arizona)

  • ThedaCare (Neenah, Wisconsin)

This is the fourth year in a row that Ensemble, in support of healthcare providers, has been named a MAP Award for High Performance winner. This is the first year Ardent Pascack Medical Center, Ballad Health, Covenant Health and Summit Healthcare have been named MAP Award for High Performance winners. This is the second year in a row Adena Health and ThedaCare have been recognized with this honor and the fourth year in a row Bon Secours Mercy Health was named a MAP Award for High Performance winner, all as a result of Ensemble’s partnership.

The Christ Hospital Health Network, Ardent Portneuf Medical Center and Ardent Hackensack Medical Center received the HFMA Revenue Cycle Certificate of Recognition in Revenue Cycle Achievement.

“These awards are a result of our associates’ hard work and dedication to our clients and our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare. We are so proud to receive this award four years in a row, in partnership with multiple clients, honoring the extraordinary efforts of our associates,” said Ensemble Founder, President and CEO Judson Ivy. “We also want to thank our clients. At Ensemble, we are dedicated to continuing to deliver technology-first processes with people-first service to drive financial performance improvement for hospitals and health systems. We are honored to partner with healthcare providers across the country who are dedicated to improving healthcare for their patients and communities.”

Ensemble, headquartered in Cincinnati, partners with more than 300 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences by bringing effectiveness, efficiency and clarity to the revenue cycle. Ensemble deploys patented technology combined with more than 1,200 documented best practices across the entire revenue cycle, from patient engagement to account resolution, to drive an average net revenue lift of 5% for full outsourcing clients.

“We recognize that true partnership means putting people first, including our clients and our associates. We truly could not have done this four years in a row without the dedication of our leaders and associates,” said Ensemble Chief Operating Officer Shannon White. “At Ensemble, we have the most talented, knowledgeable and passionate associates in the industry. Our people, paired with our dedication to delivering exceptional results to our clients, is what allows us to continue to win these awards year after year.”

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 26 during the HFMA Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado.

“Congratulations to all of our winning organizations, which have not only adopted HFMA’s Best Practices for Patient Financial Communications but also achieved excellence in revenue cycle overall,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These exceptional organizations have superior processes for communicating complex financial issues to patients in understandable ways.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

In February, Ensemble was awarded the ‘Best in KLAS’ designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the third year in a row. Ensemble has also been recognized as a Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Magazine, a 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace by the Cincinnati Enquirer, a 2021 Top Workplace by the Knoxville Sentinel, and a 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ensemble 
Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. They offer end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing, patented technology, targeted revenue cycle management solutions to clients across the country.

CONTACT: Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 kendall.herold@ensemblehp.com


