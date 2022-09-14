U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

EnsembleIQ Delivers Exceptional Content and Design, Wins Seven Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

EnsembleIQ
·2 min read
EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards ceremony, EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, won seven awards for content and design excellence. EnsembleIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency, specifically won four of the awards for custom content, content marketing and design. The Eddies and Ozzies are the most prestigious awards program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial and custom content and design across print and digital media.

“It’s a tremendous honor for EnsembleIQ to be recognized by the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards as the best of the best in editorial and custom content and design,” said Joe Territo, Executive Vice President, Content and Communications, EnsembleIQ. “With a deep understanding of the retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality verticals we serve, these awards confirm that EnsembleIQ is fully executing on our mission to provide actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.”

EnsembleIQ’s winning entries:

Several of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com. Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com


