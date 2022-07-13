U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,802.94
    -15.86 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,798.73
    -182.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,240.00
    -24.73 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.12
    -9.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.07
    +0.23 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.60
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0086
    +0.0049 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9370
    -0.0210 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3750
    +0.5530 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,445.88
    -431.71 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.95
    -0.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

EnsembleIQ Recognized for Outstanding Company Leadership, Driving Positive Culture Change

EnsembleIQ
·3 min read
EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today was honored by workplace evaluation firm Comparably in its “Best Leadership Teams” category for driving positive culture change.

This honor is based on ratings voluntarily and anonymously submitted to Comparably by EnsembleIQ employees about the performance of the company leadership team. Those rated included direct managers and senior leaders, who all received “A” level grades during the past 12 months.

“The leadership team is approachable and open to new suggestions and ideas. They make themselves available to the team at-large and encourage / motivate us to perform our best,” posted one employee. Another stated, “Communication is excellent! I am asked to participate in any meeting or event that can help my growth and knowledge of the company.”

EnsembleIQ Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Litterick said, “This evaluation clearly illustrates that our team members value how company leaders have created a positive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates the diversity of our employees. Prioritizing positive culture change has strengthened the core of our organization. Our leaders are providing a supportive, flexible and development-driven environment for employees to innovate and drive growth by delivering actionable business intelligence and connections to retail, healthcare and hospitality business professionals and solution providers.”

Culture is an essential component of EnsembleIQ attracting top-tier talent. In addition to utilizing Comparably for cultural assessment, EnsembleIQ provides a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council with 35 people serving on three employee-driven task forces focused on Community, Cultural Competence and Cultural Belonging. The company also provides two volunteer days per year and a platform to find in-person or remote volunteer opportunities that are individual or team based, monthly leadership training, a wellbeing program with a mental health focus, and a feedback culture where employees receive feedback every week.

“Company culture is driven by the organization’s leadership team,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Sentiments expressed by EnsembleIQ employees clearly illustrate they greatly appreciate the outstanding leadership that has driven positive change to provide a culture in which they thrive.”

EnsembleIQ previously was honored by Comparably as a Best Place to Work in Chicago, where the company is headquartered. EnsembleIQ also operates out of a Toronto office, and includes team members working remotely throughout the U.S. and Canada. View open positions at EnsembleIQ here.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com. Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com



Recommended Stories

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two Decade

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Oil supply crisis showing signs of easing, IEA says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of easing as flagging economic growth weighs on demand for crude while sanctions on Russia's oil industry are having less impact on production than expected, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Why NuCana Shares Are Rising Today?

    Regional Court of Dusseldorf has ruled in favor of NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA), stating that Gilead Sciences Ireland UC and Gilead Sciences GmbH infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190 through their sales of Sovaldi, Harvoni, Vosevi and Epclusa in Germany. This judgment follows Gilead's unsuccessful challenge to the validity of NuCana's ‘190 patent at the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office in 2021. Gilead also attempted to challenge the validity of

  • Why These 3 Cloud Companies Will Continue to Take Market Share

    Economies of scale provide massive advantages to the cloud businesses of Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

  • ‘Quality’ companies are getting stronger yet their shares are down in this selloff. This is how to find the bargains.

    If you’re a long-term investor, this year’s selloff is good news because it offers a great chance to pick up quality companies at a discount. “Portfolio managers have been selling what they can as opposed to what they want to sell, and high quality has more liquidity,” says David Sekera, Morningstar Direct’s U.S. market strategist. Now is the time to join the liquidity providers and buy the weakness in quality names getting dunked.

  • SNC-Lavalin awarded contract to provide program management and design criteria professional services for Florida airport

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded an $8 million USD contract to provide program management and design criteria professional services at Florida's Pensacola International Airport. Under the approximately 3-year contract, the Company will support the City of Pensacola, who owns and operates the airport, in the completion of Project Titan Element 2, a $146 million USD maintenance, repair an

  • Grab Singapore slashes waiting period, cancellation time from 5 to 3 min

    That means you'll have to pay fee if you keep your driver waiting for more than 3 minutes at the pick-up point. What else?

  • Seniors, Having This Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • National French Fry Day: Brands leverage free fries to boost customer loyalty

    It's National French Fry Day, and big brands are leveraging the salty "holiday" to boost customer loyalty.

  • Oil Swings as US Report Shows Demand Falling Amid Surging Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after a US government showed crude and gasoline inventories rising as high energy prices continue to propel inflation. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesWest Texas Intermediate teetered betw

  • Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?

    The Western world is increasingly hoping that Saudi Arabia will open the taps, but the Kingdom may, in fact, be at or near its oil production capacity