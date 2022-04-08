U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,786.66
    -505.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. - ANNOUNCES NOTICE ISSUED OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE MAY 1, 2023

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESI

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a notice to redeem early, subject to preexisting conversion rights, all of its outstanding $37,000,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures ("Debentures") on June 7, 2022, (the "Redemption Date"). The Debentures, which have a maturity date of May 1, 2023, provide the holders of the Debentures with the right to convert the Principal Sum to common shares of the Company up to five Business Days prior to the Redemption Date at a conversion price of $1.75 per common share.

On the Redemption Date, the Corporation will pay any holders of Debentures, who have not previously elected to convert such Debentures into common shares, a redemption price equal to the principal amount of Debentures and all accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Redemption Date. The Company has received consent from the lenders of the Bank Credit Facility to permit the Company to use cash on hand to pay the redemption price of any redeemed Debentures that have not been converted prior to the Redemption Date.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to Ensign, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the early redemption of Debentures and potential conversion elections. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Ensign's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in Ensign's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause Ensign's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Ensign does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c4479.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • "Buy Land, They Aren't Making Any More of It" With These 3 Dividend Payers

    These three companies own substantial land holdings across the United States, and all pay dividends.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • Equity markets may ‘go back up’ to all-time highs over the next few months: Strategist

    Mike Gibbs, Raymond James Director of Portfolio & Technical Strategy, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity and fixed income markets, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    The gains AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) made after buying into a gold and silver miner and then saying it wants to make other outside-the-box investments have all but evaporated. Shares of the movie theater chain are trading 2.4% lower at 10:56 a.m. ET on Friday on no news specific to the company other than the air continuing to leak out of its overinflated balloon. After a year of mostly trending lower, AMC's stock woke up and rocketed higher, more than doubling in value in two weeks' time as CEO Adam Aron revealed the theater operator took a 22% stake in nearly defunct Hycroft Mining and said the $1.8 billion in liquidity that was burning a hole in his pocket could be put to good use buying other, similarly situated companies.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Front and Center Today

    Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Frontline (NYSE: FRO) surged ahead Friday, up 12.3% as of 12:55 p.m. ET, after it announced this morning that it plans to merge with Belgian rival Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) in a $4.2 billion transaction. Although this really looks more like a merger of equals than an acquisition of the latter by the former, investors seem to think it's better news for Frontline than for Euronav -- shares of which are up a smaller 8.9%. When all's said and done, current Euronav shareholders will end up owning 59% of the merged company's stock, and current Frontline shareholders will own 41%.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 12.6% this week, in another difficult period for fintech stocks. As an exciting and high-growth fintech stock, Upstart has the worst of both worlds in today's market. High-multiple stocks suffered this week when Federal Reserve governors Lael Brainard and Patrick Harker came out with very hawkish commentary.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two dominant businesses are trading inexpensively, suggesting their stocks could be poised for a boost.