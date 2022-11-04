Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $432.6 million, a 61 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021 revenue of $268.6 million.
Revenue by geographic area:
Canadian drilling recorded 4,009 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a 41 percent increase from 2,846 operating days in the third quarter of 2021. Canadian well servicing recorded 12,857 operating hours in the third quarter of 2022, a 38 percent increase from 9,316 operating hours in the third quarter of 2021.
United States drilling recorded 4,937 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a 61 percent increase from 3,074 operating days in the third quarter of 2021. United States well servicing recorded 32,877 operating hours in the third quarter of 2022, a one percent increase from 32,452 operating hours in the third quarter of 2021.
International drilling recorded 996 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a seven percent increase from 929 operating days recorded in the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $105.4 million, a 76 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Funds flow from operations for the third quarter of 2022 increased 84 percent to $103.3 million from $56.2 million in the third quarter of the prior year.
During the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not record any Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program payments as compared with $5.3 million recognized in the third quarter of 2021.
General and administrative expense on a per operating day basis decreased by eight percent and totaled $12.8 million (2.9 percent of revenue) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $10.0 million (3.7 percent of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.
Net capital purchases for the third quarter of 2022 were $46.9 million, consisting of $18.4 million in upgrade capital and $28.5 million in maintenance capital.
Capital expenditures for the 2022 year are targeted to be approximately $165.0 million of which $60.0 million relates to upgrade and growth capital. Within the upgrade and growth capital, two drilling rigs will be reactivated in Oman in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as a third in the first half of 2023. In addition, as at September 30, 2022, 31 drilling rigs have been reactivated and upgraded during 2022.
Long-term debt, net of cash, was reduced by $25.1 million since December 31, 2021.
In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a total of five rigs have been contracted or re-contracted in the Company's Middle East division. By mid-2023, the Company expects seven of the eight marketed rigs in the Middle East will be active and operating on long-term contracts.
Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company announced the sale of its Canadian directional drilling business, including all operating assets and personnel, for a purchase price of $5.0 million to Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. ("Cathedral"). The purchase price has been satisfied through the issuance of 7,017,988 common shares of Cathedral that were conveyed to the Company.
The Company is also pleased to announce the publication of their second annual Sustainability Report for the year-ended December 30, 2021. The report, available at esg.ensignenergy.com, highlights the Company's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance over the past year. The report enhances ESG disclosure on diversity and inclusion, ESG governance, supply chain governance, and innovative emission reducing solutions.
OVERVIEW
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $432.6 million, a 61 percent increase from $268.6 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $1,109.3 million, an increase of 59 percent from revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of $699.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $105.4 million ($0.54 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, 76 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million ($0.37 per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $243.7 million ($1.37 per common share), 57 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $155.3 million ($0.96 per common share) in the first nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $17.8 million ($0.11 per common share) compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $34.4 million ($0.21 per common share) for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $3.8 million ($0.02 per common share), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $130.2 million ($0.80 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Funds flow from operations increased 84 percent to $103.3 million ($0.53 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $56.2 million ($0.35 per common share) in the third quarter of the prior year. Funds flow from operations increased 82 percent to $261.6 million ($1.47 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $144.1 million ($0.89 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
While the macro-economic conditions impacting the crude oil and natural gas industry continue to fluctuate, the general outlook for oilfield services continues to be positive reflecting year-over-year increases in oilfield services demand and activity. Global inflationary concerns have continued to prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies. Increasing interest rates, largely resulting from efforts to quell rising inflation, have subsequently led to uncertainty for global economies regarding recession risk and contracting economic growth. These factors continue to impact global energy commodity prices and add uncertainty to the macro-outlook over the short-term.
However, despite the recent pull back in global crude oil commodity prices, demand for crude oil continues to improve year-over-year. Furthermore, OPEC+ nations continue to moderate supply and most recently announced supply cuts to current output, further tightening supply. Tight supply, coupled with positive commodity prices, have resulted in increased demand for oilfield services, driving both improved activity and drilling rig rates in the Company's North American segments year-over-year.
Over the near term, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impacts of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine on the global economy, overall economic health and recession risk in certain of our operating environments. Furthermore, there are a myriad of other factors that may impact the demand for crude oil and natural gas, commodity prices, and the demand for oilfield services.
The Company's operating days were higher in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, when compared to the same periods in 2021. Operations were positively impacted by supportive industry conditions, driving activity improvements year-over-year.
The average United States dollar exchange rate was $1.28 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (2021 - $1.25) versus the Canadian dollar, an increase of two percent, compared to the same period of 2021.
The Company's working capital at September 30, 2022, was a surplus of $136.4 million, compared to a surplus of $104.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company's available liquidity, consisting of cash and available borrowings under its $900.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), was $48.0 million at September 30, 2022.
This news release contains "forward-looking information and statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the "Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release. This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the IFRS measure from which they are derived or to which they are compared. See "Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share data and operating information)
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Revenue
$ 432,550
$ 268,578
61
$ 1,109,349
$ 699,428
59
Adjusted EBITDA 1
105,358
59,769
76
243,655
155,312
57
Adjusted EBITDA per common share 1
Basic
$0.54
$0.37
46
$1.37
$0.96
43
Diluted
$0.54
$0.36
50
$1.36
$0.95
43
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
17,782
(34,398)
nm
(3,769)
(130,240)
(97)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per common share
Basic
$0.11
$(0.21)
nm
$(0.02)
$(0.80)
(97)
Diluted
$0.11
$(0.21)
nm
$(0.02)
$(0.80)
(98)
Cash provided by operating activities
44,353
59,399
(25)
198,465
139,421
42
Funds flow from operations
103,321
56,198
84
261,595
144,051
82
Funds flow from operations per common share
Basic
$0.53
$0.35
51
$1.47
$0.89
65
Diluted
$0.52
$0.34
53
$1.46
$0.88
66
Long-term debt, net of cash
1,415,520
1,418,997
—
1,415,520
1,418,997
—
Weighted average common shares - basic (000s)
183,713
162,481
13
178,246
162,385
10
Weighted average common shares - diluted (000s)
185,131
163,444
13
179,520
162,845
10
Drilling
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Number of marketed rigs 2
Canada 3
123
127
(3)
123
127
(3)
United States
89
93
(4)
89
93
(4)
International 4
34
42
(19)
34
42
(19)
Total
246
262
(6)
246
262
(6)
Operating days 5
Canada 3
4,009
2,846
41
10,106
5,750
76
United States
4,937
3,074
61
12,902
8,554
51
International 4
996
929
7
2,899
2,632
10
Total
9,942
6,849
45
25,907
16,936
53
Well Servicing
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Number of rigs
Canada
52
52
—
52
52
—
United States
48
48
—
48
48
—
Total
100
100
—
100
100
—
Operating hours
Canada
12,857
9,316
38
36,216
26,433
37
United States
32,877
32,452
1
93,291
95,497
(2)
Total
45,734
41,768
9
129,507
121,930
6
nm
- calculation not meaningful
1.
Refer to Adjusted EBITDA calculation in Non-GAAP Measures
2.
Total owned rigs: Canada - 137, United States - 126, International - 46 (2021 total owned rigs: Canada - 153, United States - 136, International - 53)
3.
Excludes coring rigs.
4.
Includes workover rigs.
5.
Defined as contract drilling days, between spud to rig release.
FINANCIAL POSITION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HIGHLIGHTS
As at ($ thousands)
September
December 31
September 30
Working capital 1, 2
136,435
104,228
79,311
Cash
29,994
13,305
24,326
Long-term debt
1,445,514
1,453,884
1,443,323
Long-term debt, net of cash
1,415,520
1,440,579
1,418,997
Total long-term financial liabilities 2
1,458,352
1,465,858
1,453,404
Total assets
3,176,408
2,977,054
3,006,840
Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio
0.53
0.55
0.54
1
See Non-GAAP Measures section.
2
Comparative working capital and total long-term financial liabilities has been revised to conform with current year's presentation
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
($ thousands)
2022
2021
% change
2022
2021
% change
Capital expenditures