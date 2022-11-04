Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

Cision

November 4, 2022

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $432.6 million, a 61 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021 revenue of $268.6 million.

Revenue by geographic area:

Canadian drilling recorded 4,009 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a 41 percent increase from 2,846 operating days in the third quarter of 2021. Canadian well servicing recorded 12,857 operating hours in the third quarter of 2022, a 38 percent increase from 9,316 operating hours in the third quarter of 2021.

United States drilling recorded 4,937 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a 61 percent increase from 3,074 operating days in the third quarter of 2021. United States well servicing recorded 32,877 operating hours in the third quarter of 2022, a one percent increase from 32,452 operating hours in the third quarter of 2021.

International drilling recorded 996 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, a seven percent increase from 929 operating days recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $105.4 million, a 76 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Funds flow from operations for the third quarter of 2022 increased 84 percent to $103.3 million from $56.2 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not record any Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program payments as compared with $5.3 million recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expense on a per operating day basis decreased by eight percent and totaled $12.8 million (2.9 percent of revenue) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $10.0 million (3.7 percent of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.

Net capital purchases for the third quarter of 2022 were $46.9 million, consisting of $18.4 million in upgrade capital and $28.5 million in maintenance capital.

Capital expenditures for the 2022 year are targeted to be approximately $165.0 million of which $60.0 million relates to upgrade and growth capital. Within the upgrade and growth capital, two drilling rigs will be reactivated in Oman in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as a third in the first half of 2023. In addition, as at September 30, 2022, 31 drilling rigs have been reactivated and upgraded during 2022.

Long-term debt, net of cash, was reduced by $25.1 million since December 31, 2021.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a total of five rigs have been contracted or re-contracted in the Company's Middle East division. By mid-2023, the Company expects seven of the eight marketed rigs in the Middle East will be active and operating on long-term contracts.

Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company announced the sale of its Canadian directional drilling business, including all operating assets and personnel, for a purchase price of $5.0 million to Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. ("Cathedral"). The purchase price has been satisfied through the issuance of 7,017,988 common shares of Cathedral that were conveyed to the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the publication of their second annual Sustainability Report for the year-ended December 30, 2021. The report, available at esg.ensignenergy.com, highlights the Company's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance over the past year. The report enhances ESG disclosure on diversity and inclusion, ESG governance, supply chain governance, and innovative emission reducing solutions.

OVERVIEW

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $432.6 million, a 61 percent increase from $268.6 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $1,109.3 million, an increase of 59 percent from revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of $699.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $105.4 million ($0.54 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, 76 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million ($0.37 per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $243.7 million ($1.37 per common share), 57 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $155.3 million ($0.96 per common share) in the first nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $17.8 million ($0.11 per common share) compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $34.4 million ($0.21 per common share) for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $3.8 million ($0.02 per common share), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $130.2 million ($0.80 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Funds flow from operations increased 84 percent to $103.3 million ($0.53 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $56.2 million ($0.35 per common share) in the third quarter of the prior year. Funds flow from operations increased 82 percent to $261.6 million ($1.47 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $144.1 million ($0.89 per common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

While the macro-economic conditions impacting the crude oil and natural gas industry continue to fluctuate, the general outlook for oilfield services continues to be positive reflecting year-over-year increases in oilfield services demand and activity. Global inflationary concerns have continued to prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies. Increasing interest rates, largely resulting from efforts to quell rising inflation, have subsequently led to uncertainty for global economies regarding recession risk and contracting economic growth. These factors continue to impact global energy commodity prices and add uncertainty to the macro-outlook over the short-term.

However, despite the recent pull back in global crude oil commodity prices, demand for crude oil continues to improve year-over-year. Furthermore, OPEC+ nations continue to moderate supply and most recently announced supply cuts to current output, further tightening supply. Tight supply, coupled with positive commodity prices, have resulted in increased demand for oilfield services, driving both improved activity and drilling rig rates in the Company's North American segments year-over-year.

Over the near term, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impacts of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine on the global economy, overall economic health and recession risk in certain of our operating environments. Furthermore, there are a myriad of other factors that may impact the demand for crude oil and natural gas, commodity prices, and the demand for oilfield services.

The Company's operating days were higher in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, when compared to the same periods in 2021. Operations were positively impacted by supportive industry conditions, driving activity improvements year-over-year.

The average United States dollar exchange rate was $1.28 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (2021 - $1.25) versus the Canadian dollar, an increase of two percent, compared to the same period of 2021.

The Company's working capital at September 30, 2022, was a surplus of $136.4 million, compared to a surplus of $104.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company's available liquidity, consisting of cash and available borrowings under its $900.0 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), was $48.0 million at September 30, 2022.

This news release contains "forward-looking information and statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the "Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release. This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per common share. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the IFRS measure from which they are derived or to which they are compared. See "Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share data and operating information)



Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Revenue $ 432,550

$ 268,578

61

$ 1,109,349

$ 699,428

59 Adjusted EBITDA 1 105,358

59,769

76

243,655

155,312

57 Adjusted EBITDA per common share 1





















Basic $0.54

$0.37

46

$1.37

$0.96

43 Diluted $0.54

$0.36

50

$1.36

$0.95

43 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 17,782

(34,398)

nm

(3,769)

(130,240)

(97) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per common share





















Basic $0.11

$(0.21)

nm

$(0.02)

$(0.80)

(97) Diluted $0.11

$(0.21)

nm

$(0.02)

$(0.80)

(98) Cash provided by operating activities 44,353

59,399

(25)

198,465

139,421

42 Funds flow from operations 103,321

56,198

84

261,595

144,051

82 Funds flow from operations per common share





















Basic $0.53

$0.35

51

$1.47

$0.89

65 Diluted $0.52

$0.34

53

$1.46

$0.88

66 Long-term debt, net of cash 1,415,520

1,418,997

—

1,415,520

1,418,997

— Weighted average common shares - basic (000s) 183,713

162,481

13

178,246

162,385

10 Weighted average common shares - diluted (000s) 185,131

163,444

13

179,520

162,845

10 Drilling 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Number of marketed rigs 2





















Canada 3 123

127

(3)

123

127

(3) United States 89

93

(4)

89

93

(4) International 4 34

42

(19)

34

42

(19) Total 246

262

(6)

246

262

(6)























Operating days 5





















Canada 3 4,009

2,846

41

10,106

5,750

76 United States 4,937

3,074

61

12,902

8,554

51 International 4 996

929

7

2,899

2,632

10 Total 9,942

6,849

45

25,907

16,936

53 Well Servicing 2022

2021

% change

2022

2021

% change Number of rigs





















Canada 52

52

—

52

52

— United States 48

48

—

48

48

— Total 100

100

—

100

100

— Operating hours





















Canada 12,857

9,316

38

36,216

26,433

37 United States 32,877

32,452

1

93,291

95,497

(2) Total 45,734

41,768

9

129,507

121,930

6

nm - calculation not meaningful 1. Refer to Adjusted EBITDA calculation in Non-GAAP Measures 2. Total owned rigs: Canada - 137, United States - 126, International - 46 (2021 total owned rigs: Canada - 153, United States - 136, International - 53) 3. Excludes coring rigs. 4. Includes workover rigs. 5. Defined as contract drilling days, between spud to rig release.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HIGHLIGHTS

As at ($ thousands) September

30 2022

December 31

2021

September 30

2021 Working capital 1, 2 136,435

104,228

79,311 Cash 29,994

13,305

24,326 Long-term debt 1,445,514

1,453,884

1,443,323 Long-term debt, net of cash 1,415,520

1,440,579

1,418,997 Total long-term financial liabilities 2 1,458,352

1,465,858

1,453,404 Total assets 3,176,408

2,977,054

3,006,840 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio 0.53

0.55

0.54

1 See Non-GAAP Measures section. 2 Comparative working capital and total long-term financial liabilities has been revised to conform with current year's presentation