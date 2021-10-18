U.S. markets closed

Ensign Energy Services Inc. - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is scheduled to release its third quarter 2021 results before the markets open on Friday, November 5, 2021. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 AM MST (12:00 PM EST) on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 664-6392 or

Local/Int'l Dial-In #: (416) 764-8659

Conference ID #: 18256948

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign's website at www.ensignenergy.com/presentations. A digital recording of the call will be available shortly after the call ends until November 12, 2021 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (local calls 416-764-8677) and entering reservation number 256948#.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

SOURCE Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c2259.html

