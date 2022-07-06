The Ensign Group Acquires Healthcare Campus in Arizona

The Ensign Group, Inc.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Villa Maria Post Acute and Rehabilitation, a 65-bed skilled nursing facility, Villa Maria Wellness Living, a 31-bed assisted living facility and Tucson Recovery at Villa Maria, a 30-bed behavioral health unit, each located in Tucson, Arizona. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition was effective July 1, 2022.



“We are very excited to add this community to the Tucson market, where we have carefully looked for growth opportunity for some time,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “As always, we are also very pleased this opportunity included real estate to add to Standard Bearer’s growing portfolio,” he added.

Forrest Peterson, President of Bandera Healthcare, LLC, Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary, added, “We are very impressed with the caregivers in this community and feel our leaders are poised to add our experience to theirs as we seek to provide top-notch care to the residents we are fortunate to serve.”

In separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that in addition to Villa Maria, Standard Bearer also added four new real estate assets, one of which also included new operations, as follows:

the real estate and operations of The Eden of Las Colinas, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility, located in Irving, Texas; and

the real estate of Premier Care Center of Palm Springs, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Palm Springs, California, Brookside Healthcare Center, a 97-bed skilled nursing facility located in Redlands, California, and Broadway Villa Post Acute, a 138-bed skilled nursing facility located in Sonoma, California, each of which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign.

Also on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates entered into new long-term leases on five new operations, including the following:

the operations of Henderson Health and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility with 266 skilled nursing beds, located in Henderson, Nevada; and

the operations of Pleasant Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garland, Texas, Millbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility in Lancaster, Texas, McKinney Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility in McKinney, Texas, and Park Manor Bee Cave, a 140-bed skilled nursing facility in Bee Cave, Texas.

All of these acquisitions were also effective July 1, 2022 and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 258 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now owns 105 real estate assets.

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 258 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



