The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Colorado

The Ensign Group, Inc.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Brighton Care Center, a 108-bed skilled nursing facility located in Brighton, Colorado, and Malley Transitional Care Center, a 162-bed skilled nursing facility located in Northglenn, Colorado. These acquisitions were effective December 1, 2022 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.



“We are excited about growing in Colorado,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “These facilities are a great fit to our existing portfolio and we look forward to the contribution each will have in our operational market and clusters in Colorado,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added “we are thrilled to add these outstanding teams of caregivers to our team of top-notch clinical and operational leaders, as we strive to provide quality care to the residents and families we are honored to serve at these facilities.”

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 271 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 108 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 271 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Story continues

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



