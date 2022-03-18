The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.



Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 250 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

