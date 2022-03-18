U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    -25.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,028.00
    -83.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.40
    -12.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.30
    +1.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.40
    -9.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    -0.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0280
    +0.4300 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,604.52
    -79.68 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.18
    -4.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.21
    -27.13 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Ensign Group, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENSG
The Ensign Group, Inc.
The Ensign Group, Inc.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 250 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivIn a quarterly event known as triple witc

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around Lviv

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • GameStop Plans July NFT Marketplace Launch

    GameStop announces July launch date for its NFT marketplace launch, in partnership with Immutable X.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Stock Hits a Record High. Buffett Can Thank Occidental, Not Apple.

    Shares in Berkshire Hathaway are trading at an all-time high, even as its largest holding — Apple — is deep in the red so far in 2022.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • A Food Crisis Is Looming. This Fertilizer Stock Stands to Gain.

    Mosaic’s price target was just increased by Goldman to $83 from $50, which also raised its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral.