The Ensign Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Increases 2022 Annual Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group, Inc.
·21 min read
The Ensign Group, Inc.
The Ensign Group, Inc.

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am PT

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide post-acute healthcare services and invest in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and senior living facilities, announced operating results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.99 and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $1.04 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights Include:

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.99, an increase of 19.3%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $1.04, an increase of 14.3%, both over the prior year quarter.

  • Consolidated GAAP revenues and adjusted revenues(1) for the quarter were $770.0 million, an increase of 15.2% over the prior year quarter.

  • Total skilled services(2) revenue for the quarter was $739.3 million, an increase of 15.1% over the prior year quarter and total skilled services(2) segment income increased to $101.8 million, or 7.8% compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Same store and transitioning occupancy increased by 2.4% and 5.3%, respectively, over the prior year quarter and increased by 1.0% and 1.6%, respectively, sequentially over the second quarter.

  • Same store and transitioning Medicare revenue improved by 13.9% and 18.3%, respectively, and same store and transitioning managed care revenue improved by 9.7% and 25.9%, respectively, all over the prior year quarter.

  • Standard Bearer(2) revenue was $18.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 29.8% from prior year quarter. FFO was $12.5 million for the quarter.

  • GAAP net income was $56.2 million and adjusted net income(1) was $59.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 18.8% and 14.3%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.

(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information".
(2) Our Skilled Services and Standard Bearer Segments are defined and outlined in Note 8 on Form 10-Q.

Operating Results

“We are proud to report another strong quarter and are pleased that we have been able to continue to improve our clinical and financial results across our portfolio,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the efforts and commitment of our teams, caregivers and leaders who work endlessly to love and support one another, which allows for the high-quality patient outcomes they consistently achieve. In spite of yet another quarter of impressive results, we also recognize that there are many opportunities to improve on certain operational fundamentals, both in existing operations and the growing number of new acquisitions. Our local teams are constantly striving for progress in proven cultural and operational principles that we know will allow for continued clinical and financial success. As we evaluate our expanding portfolio, we see more organic growth potential within our existing footprint than ever before. When we combine that with the number of very attractive opportunities we see on the near and far horizon, we are poised to again showcase our ability to find, acquire and transition performing and underperforming operations by applying proven Ensign principles developed over two decades. We are very optimistic about the future and our ability to continue to produce consistent and strong clinical and financial performance,” Port added.

Port noted that during the quarter the Company experienced continued improvement in occupancies, Medicare revenue and managed care revenue, and reported that its operators achieved sequential growth in overall occupancy for the seventh consecutive quarter. Ensign also reported that its affiliated operations experienced strong quarter over quarter growth in skilled mix revenue, with same store skilled mix revenue of 53.7% and transitioning skilled mix revenue of 47.8%. In addition, the Company saw continued improvement in occupancies, with same store and transitioning occupancy increasing by 2.4% and 5.3%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.

“Given the improvements we continue to see in occupancies, skilled mix and reimbursement, we are raising our annual 2022 earnings guidance again to $4.10 to $4.18 per diluted share, up from the previously increased guidance of $4.05 to $4.15 per diluted share. In addition, we are raising our annual revenue guidance to $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion, up from the previously increased revenue guidance of $2.96 billion to $3.0 billion. The new midpoint of this new 2022 earnings guidance represents an increase of 14% over our 2021 results and is 32% higher than our 2020 results,” said Suzanne Snapper, Ensign’s Chief Financial Officer.

Chad Keetch, Ensign’s Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President pointed to the Company’s recent acquisitions, noting that the organization is poised to continue to take advantage of an attractive acquisition environment. “This has been one of our biggest acquisition quarters in several years. We are very optimistic about the 17 new operations we added during the quarter and since. We have mentioned many times that we were seeing lots of opportunities, but that pricing was still, in our view, too high in most cases. However, as the consummation of all these recently announced deals shows, we have seen pricing improve in certain pockets. We have been patient and are very excited to see our discipline paying off with the successful addition of each of these operations, all of which represent significant potential for operational and financial improvement. We look forward to seeing them contribute to the success of their clusters and their markets as they implement proven Ensign operational and clinical principles,” Keetch said. Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, also added seven assets to its portfolio during the quarter and since, all of which are operated by Ensign affiliates.

Speaking to the Company’s financial health, Ms. Snapper also reported that the company’s liquidity remains strong with approximately $308.9 million of cash on hand and $593.3 million of available capacity under its line-of-credit. Ms. Snapper also indicated that, “Management’s guidance is based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 57.0 million and a 25% tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, normalized health insurance costs, management’s current expectations regarding reimbursement rates, and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also excludes one-time charges, acquisition-related costs and amortization costs related to intangible assets acquired and share-based compensation.”

A discussion of the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA, FFO for our real estate segment, as well as, a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the company’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Growth and Real Estate Highlights

Mr. Keetch added additional commentary on the Company’s continued acquisition activity, noting that the growth took place in some of the Company’s most mature markets. “While we expect the pace of closings to slow slightly over the next few months, we continue to see a wide range of large, medium-sized and small portfolios, some of which are strong performers, that we expect to participate in next year. We also see lots of typical turn around opportunities and expect to continue the recent pattern of growth to continue. With our recently updated credit agreement and a healthy amount of cash on hand, we have a lot of dry powder to grow and expect some of the industry-wide changes to lead to even more opportunities in the near- and long-term future,” he added.

The recent acquisitions include the following operations:

  • Pleasant Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility in Garland, Texas;

  • Millbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility in Lancaster, Texas;

  • McKinney Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility in McKinney, Texas;

  • Park Manor Bee Cave, a 140-bed skilled nursing facility in Bee Cave, Texas;

  • Brodie Ranch Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas;

  • Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas;

  • Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 122-bed skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas;

  • West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility in Austin, Texas;

  • Lakeside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in San Antonio, Texas;

  • Mystic Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 119-bed skilled nursing facility in San Antonio, Texas;

  • The Eden of Las Colinas, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Irving, Texas;

  • Henderson Health and Rehabilitation, a 266-bed skilled nursing facility in Henderson, Nevada;

  • Oak Harbor Healthcare, a 132-bed skilled nursing facility in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina;

  • Oak View Health and Rehabilitation, a 190-bed skilled nursing facility in Conway, South Carolina;

  • Villa Maria Post Acute and Rehabilitation, a 65-bed skilled nursing facility, Villa Maria Wellness Living, a 31-bed assisted living facility and Tucson Recovery at Villa Maria, a 30-bed behavioral health unit, each located in Tucson, Arizona;

  • Park Manor of McKinney, a 138-bed skilled nursing facility in McKinney, Texas; and

  • Fountain Hills Post Acute, a 64-bed skilled nursing facility in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Standard Bearer also announced the following real estate acquisitions, all of which are operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign, during the quarter and since:

  • Premier Care Center of Palm Springs, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility in Palm Springs, California;

  • Brookside Healthcare Center, a 97-bed skilled nursing facility in Redlands, California;

  • Broadway Villa Post Acute, a 138-bed skilled nursing facility in Sonoma, California;

  • The Eden of Las Colinas, a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Irving, Texas;

  • Villa Maria Post Acute and Rehabilitation, a 65-bed skilled nursing facility, Villa Maria Wellness Living, a 31-bed assisted living facility and Tucson Recovery at Villa Maria, a 30-bed behavioral health unit, each located in Tucson, Arizona;

  • Park Manor of McKinney, a 138-bed skilled nursing facility in McKinney, Texas; and

  • Fountain Hills Post Acute, a 64-bed skilled nursing facility in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Keetch noted that that the growth this quarter and since, which included seven real estate purchases by Standard Bearer and 13 new leases by an Ensign affiliated operator, demonstrates Ensign’s overall strategy will continue to include both leasing new operations, acquiring the real estate in new operations and acquiring real estate in existing operations. In total, these additions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 268 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign now owns 107 real estate assets, 78 of which it operates.

The Company continues to provide additional disclosure on Standard Bearer, which is comprised of 102 properties owned by the Company and leased to 74 affiliated skilled nursing and senior living operations and 29 senior living operations that are leased to The Pennant Group, Inc. Keetch noted that each of these properties are subject to triple-net, long-term leases and generated rental revenue of $18.7 million for the quarter, of which $15.0 million was derived from Ensign affiliated operations. Also, for the quarter, Standard Bearer reported $12.5 million in FFO.

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of Ensign common stock. Keetch noted that the Company’s liquidity remains strong and that the Company plans to continue its 20-year history of paying dividends into the future.

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Ensign’s third quarter of 2022 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Ensign’s website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, November 25, 2022.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 268 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. As part of its investment strategy, the Company also acquire, lease and own healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities in healthcare properties. Ensign’s new business venture operating subsidiaries also offer several other post-acute-related services, including mobile x-ray, non-emergency transportation services and other consulting services also across several states. Each of these operations is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Ensign Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the facilities, the Service Center, Standard Bearer or the captive insurance subsidiary are operated by the same entity. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Additionally, our business and operations in 2022 continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, we are unable to predict the full extent and duration of the financial impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Ensign’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Ensign does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Contact Information
Investor/Media Relations, The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net.

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

REVENUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenue

$

765,883

 

 

$

664,597

 

 

$

2,203,386

 

 

$

1,922,482

 

Rental revenue

 

4,122

 

 

 

3,933

 

 

 

12,550

 

 

 

11,837

 

TOTAL REVENUE

$

770,005

 

 

$

668,530

 

 

$

2,215,936

 

 

$

1,934,319

 

Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

 

601,623

 

 

 

514,106

 

 

 

1,720,905

 

 

 

1,484,816

 

Rent—cost of services

 

38,907

 

 

 

35,623

 

 

 

111,897

 

 

 

103,534

 

General and administrative expense

 

39,247

 

 

 

38,554

 

 

 

116,030

 

 

 

109,735

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,941

 

 

 

13,929

 

 

 

45,475

 

 

 

41,383

 

TOTAL EXPENSES

 

695,718

 

 

 

602,212

 

 

 

1,994,307

 

 

 

1,739,468

 

Income from operations

 

74,287

 

 

 

66,318

 

 

 

221,629

 

 

 

194,851

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(2,108

)

 

 

(1,709

)

 

 

(6,864

)

 

 

(4,984

)

Other income (expense)

 

276

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

(3,127

)

 

 

2,117

 

Other expense, net

 

(1,832

)

 

 

(1,461

)

 

 

(9,991

)

 

 

(2,867

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

72,455

 

 

 

64,857

 

 

 

211,638

 

 

 

191,984

 

Provision for income taxes

 

16,213

 

 

 

16,513

 

 

 

47,505

 

 

 

43,220

 

NET INCOME

 

56,242

 

 

 

48,344

 

 

 

164,133

 

 

 

148,764

 

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

63

 

 

 

1,063

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

2,852

 

Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc.

$

56,179

 

 

$

47,281

 

 

$

164,210

 

 

$

145,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

3.00

 

 

$

2.68

 

Diluted

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

2.89

 

 

$

2.56

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

54,882

 

 

 

54,627

 

 

 

54,819

 

 

 

54,430

 

Diluted

 

56,761

 

 

 

56,971

 

 

 

56,829

 

 

 

56,954

 


THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

308,864

 

$

262,201

Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,865 and $11,213 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

353,956

 

 

328,731

Investments—current

 

12,233

 

 

13,763

Prepaid income taxes

 

15,298

 

 

5,452

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

36,497

 

 

29,562

Total current assets

 

726,848

 

 

639,709

Property and equipment, net

 

963,465

 

 

888,434

Right-of-use assets

 

1,349,411

 

 

1,138,872

Insurance subsidiary deposits and investments

 

41,689

 

 

36,567

Escrow deposits

 

8,287

 

 

Deferred tax assets

 

33,733

 

 

33,147

Restricted and other assets

 

58,469

 

 

47,046

Intangible assets, net

 

2,531

 

 

2,652

Goodwill

 

76,869

 

 

60,469

Other indefinite-lived intangibles

 

3,972

 

 

3,727

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,265,274

 

$

2,850,623

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

63,495

 

$

58,116

Accrued wages and related liabilities

 

291,351

 

 

278,770

Lease liabilities—current

 

60,951

 

 

52,181

Accrued self-insurance liabilities—current

 

47,136

 

 

40,831

Other accrued liabilities

 

100,193

 

 

89,410

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

3,914

 

 

3,760

Total current liabilities

 

567,040

 

 

523,068

Long-term debt—less current maturities

 

150,191

 

 

152,883

Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion

 

1,259,717

 

 

1,056,515

Accrued self-insurance liabilities—less current portion

 

77,621

 

 

69,308

Other long-term liabilities

 

28,957

 

 

27,135

Total equity

 

1,181,748

 

 

1,021,714

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

3,265,274

 

$

2,850,623

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN):

(In thousands)

Operating activities

$

222,337

 

 

$

204,489

 

Investing activities

 

(143,771

)

 

 

(57,869

)

Financing activities

 

(31,903

)

 

 

(78,562

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

46,663

 

 

 

68,058

 

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

 

262,201

 

 

 

236,562

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

308,864

 

 

$

304,620

 


THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc.

$

56,179

 

 

$

47,281

 

 

$

164,210

 

 

$

145,912

 

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense(a)

 

5,898

 

 

 

5,082

 

 

 

16,681

 

 

 

13,769

 

Results related to operations not at full capacity(b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

657

 

Cost of services - legal finding(c)

 

859

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,212

 

 

 

 

Cost of services - gain on sale of assets

 

(900

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,467

)

 

 

(540

)

Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees(d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

566

 

 

 

 

Cost of services - acquisition related costs(e)

 

245

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

333

 

Depreciation and amortization - patient base(f)

 

86

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

42

 

General and administrative - real estate transactions and other related costs(g)

 

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

 

 

 

458

 

General and administrative - costs incurred related to new systems implementation(h)

 

321

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

117

 

Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(i)

 

(3,528

)

 

 

(1,095

)

 

 

(10,225

)

 

 

(8,485

)

Non-GAAP income

$

59,160

 

 

$

51,756

 

 

$

172,996

 

 

$

152,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average number of diluted shares outstanding

 

56,761

 

 

 

56,971

 

 

 

56,829

 

 

 

56,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

2.89

 

 

$

2.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

3.04

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Footnotes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred.

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cost of services

$

3,893

 

 

$

3,211

 

 

$

10,938

 

 

$

8,582

 

General and administrative

 

2,005

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

5,743

 

 

 

5,187

 

Total Non-GAAP adjustment

$

5,898

 

 

$

5,082

 

 

$

16,681

 

 

$

13,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) Represents results to operations not at full capacity

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(456

)

Cost of services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,040

 

Rent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

Total Non-GAAP adjustment

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Legal finding against our non-emergent transportation subsidiary.

(d) Represents the write off of deferred financing fees associated with the amendment of the credit facility.

(e) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.

(f) Included in depreciation and amortization are amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.

(g) Real estate transactions and other related costs include costs incurred related to the formation of Standard Bearer and other real estate related activities.

(h) Represents system implementation costs that are not capitalizable.

(i) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0%.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

56,242

 

 

$

48,344

 

$

164,133

 

 

$

148,764

 

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

63

 

 

 

1,063

 

 

(77

)

 

 

2,852

 

Add: Other expense, net

 

1,832

 

 

 

1,461

 

 

9,991

 

 

 

2,867

 

Provision for income taxes

 

16,213

 

 

 

16,513

 

 

47,505

 

 

 

43,220

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,941

 

 

 

13,929

 

 

45,475

 

 

 

41,383

 

EBITDA

$

90,165

 

 

$

79,184

 

$

267,181

 

 

$

233,382

 

Adjustments to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

5,898

 

 

 

5,082

 

 

16,681

 

 

 

13,769

 

Real estate transactions and other related costs(a)

 

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

 

 

458

 

Legal finding(b)

 

859

 

 

 

 

 

4,212

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(900

)

 

 

 

 

(3,467

)

 

 

(540

)

Results related to operations not at full capacity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

584

 

Acquisition related costs(c)

 

245

 

 

 

145

 

 

416

 

 

 

333

 

Costs incurred related to new systems implementation

 

321

 

 

 

41

 

 

390

 

 

 

117

 

Rent related to items above

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

96,588

 

 

$

84,739

 

$

285,413

 

 

$

248,141

 

Rent—cost of services

 

38,907

 

 

 

35,623

 

 

111,897

 

 

 

103,534

 

Less: rent related to items above

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38

)

Adjusted rent

 

38,907

 

 

 

35,623

 

 

111,897

 

 

 

103,496

 

Adjusted EBITDAR

$

135,495

 

 

 

 

$

397,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Real estate transactions and other related costs include costs incurred related to the formation of Standard Bearer and other real estate related activities.
(b) Legal finding against our non-emergent transportation subsidiary.
(c) Costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.


THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables summarize our selected performance indicators for our skilled services segment along with other statistics, for each of the dates or periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS:

(Dollars in thousands)

Skilled services revenue

$

739,318

 

 

$

642,075

 

 

$

97,243

 

15.1

%

Number of facilities at period end

 

222

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

14

 

6.7

%

Number of campuses at period end*

 

26

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

1

 

4.0

%

Actual patient days

 

1,846,699

 

 

 

1,665,967

 

 

 

180,732

 

10.8

%

Occupancy percentage — Operational beds

 

75.7

%

 

 

73.5

%

 

 

 

2.2

%

Skilled mix by nursing days

 

31.6

%

 

 

30.5

%

 

 

 

1.1

%

Skilled mix by nursing revenue

 

51.6

%

 

 

50.7

%

 

 

 

0.9

%


 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SAME FACILITY RESULTS:(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Skilled services revenue

$

565,577

 

 

$

523,888

 

 

$

41,689

 

8.0

%

Number of facilities at period end

 

167

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

%

Number of campuses at period end*

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

%

Actual patient days

 

1,380,368

 

 

 

1,338,875

 

 

 

41,493

 

3.1

%

Occupancy percentage — Operational beds

 

76.8

%

 

 

74.4

%

 

 

 

2.4

%

Skilled mix by nursing days

 

33.7

%

 

 

32.1

%

 

 

 

1.6

%

Skilled mix by nursing revenue

 

53.7

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

 

 

1.4

%


 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:(2)

(Dollars in thousands)

Skilled services revenue

$

96,711

 

 

$

86,599

 

 

$

10,112

 

11.7

%

Number of facilities at period end

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

%

Number of campuses at period end*

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

%

Actual patient days

 

255,334

 

 

 

238,614

 

 

 

16,720

 

7.0

%

Occupancy percentage — Operational beds

 

76.0

%

 

 

70.7

%

 

 

 

5.3

%

Skilled mix by nursing days

 

27.6

%

 

 

25.1

%

 

 

 

2.5

%

Skilled mix by nursing revenue

 

47.8

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

 

3.0

%


 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:(3)

(Dollars in thousands)

Skilled services revenue

$

77,030

 

 

$

31,588

 

 

$

45,442

 

NM

Number of facilities at period end

 

28

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

NM

Number of campuses at period end*

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

NM

Actual patient days

 

210,997

 

 

 

88,478

 

 

 

122,519

 

NM

Occupancy percentage — Operational beds

 

68.7

%

 

 

67.6

%

 

 

 

NM

Skilled mix by nursing days

 

22.8

%

 

 

20.9

%

 

 

 

NM

Skilled mix by nursing revenue

 

40.4

%

 

 

39.1

%

 

 

 

NM

* Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment. Since the third quarter of 2021, we converted three skilled nursing facilities into campuses.
(1) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2019.
(2) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020.
(3) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2021.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

