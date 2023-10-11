EnSilica Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£20.5m (up 34% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£1.79m (up by UK£1.64m from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 8.8% (up from 1.0% in FY 2022).

EPS: UK£0.024 (up from UK£0.002 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

EnSilica Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 62%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Rest of Europe segment contributing a total revenue of UK£11.8m (58% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£12.3m amounted to 60% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£7.35m (100% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of UK£974.0k.Explore how ENSI's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 23% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 21% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are up 3.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with EnSilica (including 1 which can't be ignored).

