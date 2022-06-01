U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Enspectra Health announces new VISION trial and partnership with Golden State Dermatology

·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspectra Health, a digital health company dedicated to pioneering a new field of virtual biopsies, announced today that it has launched a pilot feasibility study. The study, named VISION, will evaluate the company's technology and imaging system on both healthy and diseased skin, including instances of suspected skin cancer.

Enspectra Health (PRNewsfoto/Enspectra Health)
Enspectra Health (PRNewsfoto/Enspectra Health)

The VISION study will take place at two Golden State Dermatology clinics in Mountain View, California (The Menkes Clinic) and Walnut Creek, California. Golden State Dermatology is a leading and comprehensive dermatology group with 24 locations and over 60 providers.

"Every step in this journey brings us closer to achieving our mission to develop revolutionary imaging technologies for point-of-care digital pathology," said Gabriel Sanchez, CEO of Enspectra Health. Enspectra's technology generates digital color images of cellular structure in live skin noninvasively and in real-time.

With real-time evaluation across the surface of the skin, Enspectra's technology holds the potential to reduce unnecessary biopsies and allow clinicians to examine suspicious lesions earlier. "This technology opens up the possibility for dermatologists to get clear color imaging of suspicious skin lesions without an incision. With this device I see the future...a very exciting future," said Dr. Andrew Menkes, Dermatologist and Dermatologic Surgeon with Golden State Dermatology.

Enspectra's device is limited by United States law to investigational use only and is not available for sale.

About Enspectra Health

Enspectra Health is an emerging, privately held digital health company pioneering a new field of virtual biopsies to transform the way physicians evaluate a broad spectrum of skin conditions. The Company's novel technology combines reflectance confocal and multiphoton laser scanning microscopy to generate real-time, multispectral images at the cellular level, without the need for an incision. The technology allows for an instantaneous evaluation of rich, digital pathology images of various skin tissues, with the ultimate goal of minimizing unnecessary biopsies and facilitating earlier disease diagnosis.

For more information, please visit www.enspectrahealth.com or contact Investor Relations at ir@enspectrahealth.com.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

For more information about GSD, please visit www.goldenstatedermatology.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enspectra-health-announces-new-vision-trial-and-partnership-with-golden-state-dermatology-301559130.html

SOURCE Enspectra Health

