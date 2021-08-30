U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9580
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,566.86
    -1,743.64 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.19 (+0.54%)
     

Enspira Launches New Insights and Research Division to Promote Understanding of the Evolving Role and Impact of Human Resources

·3 min read

Company's primary research will leverage and support people-related actions across the HR community at-large.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspira, an innovative human resources (HR) consultancy and technology firm, is excited to announce the formation of a new division focusing on insights and research in the realm of human resources.

Aileen Baxter - Headshot
Aileen Baxter - Headshot

Announcing the formation of a new division focusing on insights and research in the realm of human resources.

As part of Enspira's mission to reimagine and revolutionize the HR space, this division will publish white papers and studies covering innovative, disruptive, and groundbreaking topics in the field to help companies better understand the evolving role and impact of human resources. Always with a human-first approach, Enspira's insights will enable organizations to activate and engage their individual talent, bolstering retention, idea generation and company performance. Research will cover the following topics:

  • Qualitative and quantitative research showcasing a wide range of companies from startups to multinational companies in various industries.

  • Research from corporate human resources, talent management, recruiting, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership effectiveness, technology, and the intersection between work and life.

  • Interviews with top HR leaders and professionals around the globe sharing proven methodologies and best practices.

  • Currently, Enspira provides a comprehensive offering of total HR solutions for organizations at all stages, crafted and tailored based on extensive listening and feedback. Services include:

  • change strategy and enablement

  • diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

  • employee engagement and retention

  • HR technology assessment, and integration

  • leadership effectiveness

  • organizational alignment and effectiveness

  • search

  • talent strategy and development

  • talent intelligence

The insight and research division provides data critical to pre-empt key trends ensuring that Enspira's solutions are fit-for-purpose to industry and company.

"With both our research and Enspira's general methodology, we understand that humans are the priority resource for any organization and that organizational performance is always a result of the talent, knowledge, and capabilities of individuals," said Kurt Landon, Enspira Founder & CEO.

The company has tapped Aileen Baxter as VP and Head of Talent Insights & Innovation to lead the charge. Baxter brings more than two decades of experience working with Fortune 500, startup, and Big 4 management consulting firms to use market data and best practices to transform their talent and people strategies. In her previous roles at Deloitte, she served as a career & leadership development executive helping executive stakeholders to build strengths, promote growth, and execute high performance. Prior to that role, she served as a talent acquisition leader and brand ambassador for Deloitte, advising national leaders on sourcing strategies, and recruiting initiatives with data as a key driver for decision-making.

"The beauty of primary research is that it creates a dialogue with our target audience, gathering the latest intelligence/best practices and then transforming it into actionable insights," said Baxter. "Primary research allows thought leaders to collaborate and be heard, creating value for their peers."

About Enspira

Founded in 2018, Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people and organizations grow and thrive together. Today, Enspira is an innovative, LGBTQ-owned HR services, search, and technology firm headquartered in Southern California, working to reimagine and revolutionize the human-work experience. By presenting the best and brightest and intentionally listening to the human heartbeat of organizations, Enspira is putting the power of company purpose in the hands of the people.

For more information, please visit enspirahr.com.

Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people be inspired, grow and thrive, so their organization does too. Through the combination of its Startup Studio and Innovation Lab, Consulting Services and Technology Solutions business units, Enspira&#39;s winning team of HR experts collectively bring hundreds of years of diverse, cross-industry and global experience. (PRNewsfoto/Enspira)
Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people be inspired, grow and thrive, so their organization does too. Through the combination of its Startup Studio and Innovation Lab, Consulting Services and Technology Solutions business units, Enspira's winning team of HR experts collectively bring hundreds of years of diverse, cross-industry and global experience. (PRNewsfoto/Enspira)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enspira-launches-new-insights-and-research-division-to-promote-understanding-of-the-evolving-role-and-impact-of-human-resources-301365577.html

SOURCE Enspira

Recommended Stories

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • Ola Electric in talks to raise at over $2.75 billion valuation

    Ola Electric is in advanced talks to raise between $250 million to $500 million in a new financing round as the Indian firm looks to scale its electric vehicle manufacturing business in the South Asian market, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Falcon Edge Capital is in advanced talks to lead the round, which values Ola Electric between $2.75 billion to $3.5 billion (up from $1 billion in its previous fundraise in 2019), sources told TechCrunch, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The talks come at a time when ride-hailing giant Ola, the initial parent firm of Ola Electric, is looking to file for an initial public offering.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

  • Covid-19 Surge in Malaysia Threatens to Prolong Global Chip Shortage

    The country in Southeast Asia is cited as auto makers cut production, highlighting a little-known but critical link in the semiconductor supply chain.

  • WSJ Opinion: Who Needs a Booster, and Who Doesn't?

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins. Photo: Bloomberg

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Ideanomics Acquires EV Maker VIA Motors In Deal Worth As Much As $630M

    Electric commercial vehicle maker VIA Motors is being acquired by Ideanomics in a deal that values the company at $450 million. Under the terms, Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) will purchase Orem, Utah-based VIA in an all-stock transaction, with VIA stockholders receiving 162 million shares of Ideanomics common stock at a $2.34-per-share valuation as of Aug. 27, 2021. An additional $180 million in an "earnout" could be paid to VIA shareholders in Ideanomics stock if VIA meets certain vehicle delivery

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    (Reuters) -Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Why did boomer women save more for retirement than boomer men during the pandemic?

    Experts weigh in on recent retirement-saving behavior, what's causing the gender split and whether that's likely to continue and why.

  • First Mining's Joint Venture Partner Completes Stage Two Earn-In for the Pickle Crow Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to report that Auteco Minerals Ltd ("Auteco") (ASX:AUT) has completed the Stage 2 earn-in requirements with respect to the Pickle Crow Gold Project ("Pickle Crow") located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. As per the earn-in agreement with First Mining (see news release dated March 12, 2020), Auteco has incurred $5 million in qualifying exploration expenditures, paid $1 million in cash t