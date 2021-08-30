Enspira Launches New Insights and Research Division to Promote Understanding of the Evolving Role and Impact of Human Resources

Company's primary research will leverage and support people-related actions across the HR community at-large.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspira, an innovative human resources (HR) consultancy and technology firm, is excited to announce the formation of a new division focusing on insights and research in the realm of human resources.

Aileen Baxter - Headshot

As part of Enspira's mission to reimagine and revolutionize the HR space, this division will publish white papers and studies covering innovative, disruptive, and groundbreaking topics in the field to help companies better understand the evolving role and impact of human resources. Always with a human-first approach, Enspira's insights will enable organizations to activate and engage their individual talent, bolstering retention, idea generation and company performance. Research will cover the following topics:

Qualitative and quantitative research showcasing a wide range of companies from startups to multinational companies in various industries.

Research from corporate human resources, talent management, recruiting, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership effectiveness, technology, and the intersection between work and life.

Interviews with top HR leaders and professionals around the globe sharing proven methodologies and best practices.

Currently, Enspira provides a comprehensive offering of total HR solutions for organizations at all stages, crafted and tailored based on extensive listening and feedback. Services include:

change strategy and enablement

diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

employee engagement and retention

HR technology assessment, and integration

leadership effectiveness

organizational alignment and effectiveness

search

talent strategy and development

talent intelligence

The insight and research division provides data critical to pre-empt key trends ensuring that Enspira's solutions are fit-for-purpose to industry and company.

"With both our research and Enspira's general methodology, we understand that humans are the priority resource for any organization and that organizational performance is always a result of the talent, knowledge, and capabilities of individuals," said Kurt Landon, Enspira Founder & CEO.

The company has tapped Aileen Baxter as VP and Head of Talent Insights & Innovation to lead the charge. Baxter brings more than two decades of experience working with Fortune 500, startup, and Big 4 management consulting firms to use market data and best practices to transform their talent and people strategies. In her previous roles at Deloitte, she served as a career & leadership development executive helping executive stakeholders to build strengths, promote growth, and execute high performance. Prior to that role, she served as a talent acquisition leader and brand ambassador for Deloitte, advising national leaders on sourcing strategies, and recruiting initiatives with data as a key driver for decision-making.

"The beauty of primary research is that it creates a dialogue with our target audience, gathering the latest intelligence/best practices and then transforming it into actionable insights," said Baxter. "Primary research allows thought leaders to collaborate and be heard, creating value for their peers."

About Enspira

Founded in 2018, Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people and organizations grow and thrive together. Today, Enspira is an innovative, LGBTQ-owned HR services, search, and technology firm headquartered in Southern California, working to reimagine and revolutionize the human-work experience. By presenting the best and brightest and intentionally listening to the human heartbeat of organizations, Enspira is putting the power of company purpose in the hands of the people.

For more information, please visit enspirahr.com.

