ENSPRYNG Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast 2023- 2032

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ENSPRYNG Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"ENSPRYNG Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about ENSPRYNG for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis.

Drug Summary



ENSPRYNG (satralizumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor; gMG, a neuromuscular junction disorder, is caused by pathogenic autoantibodies. IL-6 plays important roles in T helper 17 (Th17), T follicular helper (Tfh), B-cell activation, and antibody production. Research shows that serum IL-6 levels were significantly increased and correlated with MG activity, which indicated the involvement of IL-6 in the pathogenesis of gMG through Th17, Tfh, and/or B-cells. Satralizumab is a selective IL-6R inhibitor and is administered subcutaneously.



ENSPRYNG was designed by Chugai Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Roche, using novel antibody recycling technology, which allows for a longer duration of antibody circulation and maximum inhibition of IL-6 signaling, while minimizing safety risks in a chronic disease setting. It is currently being studied in Phase III clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of gMG in children and adults (patients aged 12 years or older).



Scope of the Report



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the ENSPRYNG description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Elaborated details on ENSPRYNG regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the ENSPRYNG research and development activities in generalized myasthenia gravis across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around ENSPRYNG.

The report contains forecasted sales of for generalized myasthenia gravis till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for generalized myasthenia gravis.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for ENSPRYNG in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Methodology



The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.



ENSPRYNG Analytical Perspective

In-depth ENSPRYNG Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



ENSPRYNG Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for generalized myasthenia gravis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ENSPRYNG dominance.

Other emerging products for generalized myasthenia gravis are expected to give tough market competition to ENSPRYNG and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ENSPRYNG in generalized myasthenia gravis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ENSPRYNG from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ENSPRYNG in generalized myasthenia gravis.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ENSPRYNG?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ENSPRYNG in generalized myasthenia gravis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ENSPRYNG development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis?

What are the forecasted sales of ENSPRYNG in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ENSPRYNG for generalized myasthenia gravis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ENSPRYNG Overview in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ENSPRYNG Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ENSPRYNG in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of ENSPRYNG in the 7MM for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market size of ENSPRYNG in the United States for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.2. Market size of ENSPRYNG in Germany for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.3. Market size of ENSPRYNG in France for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.4. Market size of ENSPRYNG in Italy for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.5. Market size of ENSPRYNG in Spain for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.6. Market size of ENSPRYNG in the United Kingdom for generalized myasthenia gravis

5.3.7. Market size of ENSPRYNG in Japan for generalized myasthenia gravis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



