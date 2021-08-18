U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.48
    -0.98 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7870
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,838.48
    +236.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes Due 2031

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Enstar Group Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.100% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on August 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Enstar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase of its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2022 validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the tender offer announced on August 16, 2021, and to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility, funding for acquisitions, working capital and other business opportunities. Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer to sell or solicitation to buy will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from the joint book-running managers by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 (or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com), Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847, or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at 1-866-811-8049.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Enstar’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Enstar’s Form 10-Q for the interim period ended June 30, 2021 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645

Enstar Group Limited


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.