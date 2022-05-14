U.S. markets closed

Enstrom Helicopter Under New and Stable Ownership

Surack Enterprises
·3 min read

Enstrom N480L

Enstrom N480L
Enstrom N480L

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck Surack, founder of Surack Enterprises, announced today that he has purchased The Enstrom Helicopter Corporation of Menominee, Michigan, to rebuild the Enstrom brand into one of the leading American-made helicopter manufacturers as it once was. In a letter to the Enstrom leadership team, Surack shared his appreciation to the employees for their devotion and dedication over the years and particularly during the last few difficult months.

Surack is widely known for founding Sweetwater Sound, the largest online retailer of musical instruments and professional audio equipment, growing it to a $1.5 billion business out of the back of his Volkswagen bus. His entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, and enthusiasm for aviation are just a few reasons why under his ownership, the future is bright for Enstrom.

Matt Francour, President & CEO of Enstrom, said, "Earlier this year, it looked as if MidTex Aviation would step in and buy Enstrom, but when they had unexpected problems securing the funding, Chuck was able to step in and save the company, which ended a lot of sleepless nights here for us in Michigan!" With the help of Carson LLP and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, the trustee's attorney, the purchase was able to proceed quickly."

Additionally, Surack's history with Enstrom dates to 2008, when he learned to fly helicopters and, before even obtaining his pilot's license, he purchased a brand new Enstrom 480B. Surack said, "I am excited to have purchased this outstanding company that manufactures helicopters here in the United States and employs workers right here in the Midwest."

The Enstrom Helicopter Corporation joins the Surack Enterprises portfolio of aviation-related businesses, including Sweet Aviation, which provides charter flights, training, and rental for fixed-wing aircraft; Sweet Helicopters, which does the same for rotorcraft and is the official helicopter services provider of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; and Aviation Specialty Insurance, which insures the aviation industry including corporations, light aircraft, flight schools, drones & UAVs, and more.

Enstrom has maintained a reputation for safety, value and performance. The immediate goal will be to continue supporting pilots who already own an Enstrom helicopter by providing parts and support. The company is excited to start building helicopters again and is planning to improve and update the Enstrom helicopter fleet.

About Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

From Rudy Enstrom's early designs in 1943 to initial testing in a Michigan Quarry in 1957 to aircraft operating on six continents, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation has maintained a reputation for safety, value and performance. Based in Menominee, Michigan, and proudly made in the United States, Enstrom has a rich history for design innovation. The goal is to provide helicopters to the customer's exact specifications and deliver support and maintenance worldwide.

About Surack Enterprises

Surack Enterprises passionately serves the Midwest by creating lasting job opportunities and resources for the community to thrive. Our businesses include: The Clyde Theatre, The Club Room, Crescendo Coffee & More, Sweet Aviation, Sweet Helicopters, Aviation Specialty Insurance, Longe Optical, SweetCars, Lakeland Internet, Sweet Real Estate and now the Enstrom Helicopter Corporation.

About Chuck Surack

Chuck Surack built his businesses on one defining principle: always do the right thing. With a passion for providing excellent service, Chuck founded Sweetwater in 1979 — which started as a mobile recording studio out of the back of a Volkswagen bus and became the largest online music instrument retailer. He and his wife, Lisa, continue to give back to the communities through the Sweet Family of Companies and the Surack Family Foundation.

For media inquiries: press@surack.com | (260) 370-0410

Image 1: Enstrom N480L


Enstrom N480L








Image 2: Enstrom Helicopter


Enstrom Helicopter



