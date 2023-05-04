U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Ensurge appoints Lars P. Eikeland as Acting Chief Financial Officer

·1 min read
Oslo, 4 May 2023

Ensurge Micropower ASA, a leading provider of solid- state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables and IoT devices, today announced the appointment of Lars P. Eikeland as the Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Lars, a Norwegian national with broad international experience, has more than thirty years' leadership experience from reputable multinational enterprises, such as ABB Ltd and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, including executive positions - hereunder both CEO and CFO roles at division level, board positions and financial and business advisory roles. He holds a Master of International Business from the Norwegian School of Economics & Business Administration (NHH), with a major in international finance and strategy.

Contact; Mark Newman – Interim CEO. E-mail:  mark.newman@ensurge.com.

About Ensurge Micropower 
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act