Ensurge Micropower ASA - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021

The Board of Directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") approved the annual report and the annual financial statements for 2021 on 26 April 2022. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary report disclosed on 22 February 2022. The auditor's report contains an emphasis of matter paragraph regarding going concern. The Board does not propose a dividend. The annual report and financial statements for 2021 are enclosed to this announcement and are also available at the Company's website www.ensurge.com .

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

