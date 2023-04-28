U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,148.09
    +12.74 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,957.73
    +131.57 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,139.23
    -3.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.96
    +11.73 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.08
    +1.32 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0760 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    +0.0073 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1490
    +2.2560 (+1.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,050.42
    -397.32 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.42
    -9.36 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.43
    +21.85 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022

Ensurge Micropower ASA
·1 min read
Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ensurge Micropower ASA

The Board of Directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") approved the annual report and the annual financial statements for 2022 on 28 April 2022. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary report disclosed on 27 February 2022. The auditor's report contains an emphasis of matter paragraph regarding going concern. The Board does not propose a dividend. The annual report and financial statements for 2022 are enclosed to this announcement and are also available at the Company's website www.ensurge.com (http://www.ensurge.com/).

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments