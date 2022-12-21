Ensurge Micropower ASA – Approval and Publication of Prospectus for Listing of Shares dated 21 December 2022

Ensurge Micropower ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 8 November 2022 by Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”), regarding the successful placement of new shares, through an allocation of 18,256,183 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 9,243,817 new shares in Tranche 2. As stated in the stock exchange announcement on 8 November 2022, the shares in Tranche 2 would be issued on a separate ISIN, and would not be tradable on Oslo Børs, until a listing prospectus had been approved and published.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 21 December 2022 for the listing of 9,243,817 new shares on Oslo Børs, equal to the number of new shares in Tranche 2. As a result of the approved prospectus, the 9,243,817 new shares will be listed on Oslo Børs on 22 December 2022.

The prospectus also covers the listing of up to 15,596,666 shares that may be issued upon conversion of convertible loans in the Company.

The Prospectus is attached hereto and is available at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/share-information/prospectus/ . Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the offices of the Company's law firm Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to- roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com ( mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

