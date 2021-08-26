U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Ensurge Micropower ASA - First Half 2021 Results Webcast

Ensurge Micropower ASA
Oslo, 26 August 2021

Following the release of the Company's first half 2021 interim report and financial statements, Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") will hold a web conference on Friday, 27 August 2021 at 8:00am Central European Summer Time. The presentation by CEO Kevin Barber will be held in English and discuss the company's technology, manufacturing, and go-to-market activities.

At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210827_5/

Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/


About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


