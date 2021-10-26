U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

Ensurge Micropower ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
Oslo, 26 October 2021

The board of directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 26 October 2021 to issue a total of 7,020,000 incentive subscription rights to employees in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.6873 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 3 June 2026. Following the grants, there are 198,149,369 subscription rights issued and outstanding in the Company.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


