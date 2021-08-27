U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.40
    +39.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.81
    +241.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.02
    +64.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +26.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.2290 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,359.31
    +1,396.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    +49.79 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

Ensurge Micropower ASA
·1 min read

Oslo, 27 August 2021

The board of directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 27 August 2021 to issue a total of 10,650,000 incentive subscription rights to employees in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.6594 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 3 June 2026. Following the grants, there are 191,929,369 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Ensurge.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


