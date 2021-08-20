Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Oslo, 20 August 2021





This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company").

The following primary insiders and close associates in Ensurge have duly exercised Warrants B in the Company. Each Warrant B will be converted into one new share in the Company upon approval of such exercise by the board of directors in the Company and payment of the exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share.





On 20 August 2021, Kevin Barber, CEO, exercised 909,090 Warrants B in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 227,272.50.

On 20 August 2021, Morten Opstad, board chair, exercised 33,693 Warrants B in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 8,423.25.

On 20 August 2021, Jon Castor, board member, exercised 909,090 Warrants B in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 227,272.50.

On 20 August 2021, Kelly Doss, board member, exercised 454,545 Warrants B in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 113,636.25.

On 20 August 2021, K-Konsult AS, close associate of Morten Opstad, exercised 1,818,193 Warrants B in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 454,548.25.

On 20 August 2021, Marc O'Polo Norge AS, close associate of Morten Opstad, exercised 144,432 Warrants B in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 36,108.

The above transaction notices are all initial notifications. The name of the entity is Ensurge Micropower ASA, and the Company's LEI is 5493007QXMCG0WPKFC96. The ISIN of the Company's Warrant B is NO0010887649. The above transactions were executed outside a trading venue.





Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



