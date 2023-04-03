U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

Ensurge Micropower ASA – Organizational Change

Ensurge Micropower ASA
·1 min read
Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ensurge Micropower ASA

Oslo, 3 April 2023

Ensurge Micropower ASA announces that its acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tarun Anand, has accepted another position outside Ensurge Micropower ASA and will therefore end his work for Ensurge Micropower ASA effective as of 14 April 2023. Ensurge Micropower will appoint a new permanent CFO in due course and has already secured the necessary interim services from Dave Williamson, who was the Company’s previous CFO.

Contact Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com(mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com) Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


