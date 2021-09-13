Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 13 September 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 25 August 2021 regarding the exercise of Warrants B and C in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such warrant exercises has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 192,114,763.72 divided into 1,746,497,852 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.







Contact



Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



