Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Ensurge Micropower ASA
  • ENMPF
  • ENMPY
Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ensurge Micropower ASA

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 8 March 2022 regarding the issuance of 4 new shares in the Company pursuant to an authorization given by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24 February 2022.

The share capital increase has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 210,563,602.92 divided into 1,914,214,572 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


