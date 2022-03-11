Ensurge Micropower ASA – Reverse share split registered with the Register of Business Enterprises

Ensurge Micropower ASA

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 24 February 2022, wherein the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, inter alia, a 9:1 reverse share split of the shares in the Company.

The reverse share split has now been duly registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration, the Company’s share capital is NOK 210,563,602.92 divided into 212,690,508 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.99.

For the avoidance of doubt, the above registration does not affect the dates set forth in the announcement published by the Company on 8 March 2022.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



