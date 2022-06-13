U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,797.04
    -103.82 (-2.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,793.37
    -599.42 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,967.77
    -372.25 (-3.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.91
    -60.38 (-3.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.85
    +1.18 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    -43.00 (-2.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.65 (-2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    +0.1660 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0124 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1520
    -0.2680 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,809.83
    -4,132.49 (-14.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.73
    -43.15 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Ensurge Micropower ASA: Subscription Rights Exercise – 13 June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ensurge Micropower ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENMPF
  • ENMPY
Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ensurge Micropower ASA

Reference is made to the resolution made by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 August 2020, regarding grants of incentive subscription rights to members of the Board of Directors in Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”). Further reference is made to subsequent grants made in accordance with such resolution.

The Board of Directors of Ensurge has resolved to issue in total 621,324 shares with an exercise price of NOK 1.35 per share to a former board member who has exercised incentive subscription rights granted in accordance with the above resolution.

Upon payment and registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 211,178,713.68 divided into 213,311,832 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.99.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations 
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com   
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Ensurge:

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will look at 10 blue-chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip reading about Ken Fisher’s insights on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s recent performance, you can go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken […]

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Stocks open lower ahead of Fed rate announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance as the Dow drops 600+ points.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • MicroStrategy Now Down $1B on Its Bitcoin Bet

    MicroStrategy's unrealized bitcoin losses now stand at $1 billion following the asset's fall to $23,000 on Monday.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock with 141% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ticks all the boxes, and here's why one Wall Street investment firm thinks its stock price could more than double in value from here. The semiconductor industry is now one of the most important in the world. More of the economy continues to shift online, which means advanced computer chips are required to power data centers in addition to a growing number of devices consumers use to access the digital realm.

  • Nasdaq sell-off continues as big-cap tech stocks tumble

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]

  • Should You Consider Acquiring VALE Shares?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plans to liquidate its operations about a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCr