Ensurge Micropower ASA – Updated Financial Calendar: New date for Annual General Meeting
- ENMPY
Oslo, 23 March 2022
Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 4 October 2021, wherein the Company announced the Financial Calendar for the financial Year 2022.
The 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 May 2022 (earlier communicated date: 26 May 2022).
Contact
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations in Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II.