Ensurge Signs and Executes Agreement to Ship Unit-Cell Samples to a Leading Global Battery Supplier

Extends engagements with companies interested in its microbattery’s core-cell performance benefits for existing and new 1 milliampere-hour (mAh) to 100 mAh applications

SAN JOSE, California, October 18, 2022 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), today announced it shipped Ensurge microbattery unit-cell samples to a strategic partner with whom it has signed a mutually beneficial evaluation agreement. This is the first step in a broader potential engagement with the company, a global leader in battery products and technologies.

"Ensurge continues to expand the commercialization paths for our solid-state Lithium microbattery technology," said Kevin Barber, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership with a preeminent battery supplier further validates the Ensurge value propositions, technology and go-to-market strategy."

Ensurge is also in discussions with several additional potential strategic partners that are interested in using Ensurge technology in new product formats and applications beyond those Ensurge is currently pursuing. These companies are also interested in applying Ensurge’s technology to existing applications within today’s billion-unit market for wearables, hearables and connected sensors. The companies offer a breadth of products and technologies spanning electronic devices, semiconductors, and batteries. When these companies complete their sample evaluations, Ensurge expects to explore strategic options with them including but not limited to licensing of the Ensurge technology, joint development efforts, and equity investment.

For more information about Ensurge's microbattery technology visit the company's website www.ensurge.com .

Stale Bjornstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com



Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

