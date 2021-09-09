U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Ensuring Good Jobs in Kentucky: CC Metals and Alloys, LLC Announces a New Labor Agreement with International Union, United Automobile Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) and its affiliated Local Union No. 523 at Calvert City, KY Production Facility

·3 min read

Manufacturing Business Partially Owned by Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber Ensures Over 100 Family-Sustaining Jobs in Economically Stressed Area

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals and Alloys, LLC ("CCMA"), a mining and metals company partially owned by American businessmen Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, announced today it has reached a Labor Agreement ("Agreement") with International Union, United Automobile Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America ("UAW") and its affiliated Local Union No. 523 ("UAW Local 523"), ensuring over 100 good-paying union jobs to Kentuckians and bolstering the region's manufacturing footprint.

On July 1, 2020, CCMA announced an indefinite suspension of business operations at its Calvert City, KY ferrosilicon production facility due to poor market and pricing conditions brought on by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown resulted in the layoff of more than eighty (80) plant workers in Calvert City, which represented a layoff of approximately 77% of CCMA's workforce.

Following the reopening of the facility in March 2021, over 90% of UAW Local 523 members voted on September 2, 2021, in favor of an Agreement that includes increased wages and additional benefits.

"Today is a great day for the working men and women of UAW Local 523," said Thomas Burkhart, President of UAW Local 523. "The 100 well-paying, family-sustaining jobs resulting from this agreement are a lifeline for our members, their loved ones, and the community."

Dave Tuten, Plant Manager at the Calvert City Production Facility, said: "We are pleased to have successfully negotiated a new agreement with the UAW 523. Under the leadership of Mordechai Korf, CCMA has always prided itself on being a 'union shop,' and we look forward to a long cooperation with them."

CCMA was severely impacted by the economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of its customers were forced to shut down or reduce their operations. The demand for ferrosilicon products has since rebounded, and CCMA management is encouraged by the current state of the economy and improved domestic pricing conditions.

About CC Metals and Alloys, LLC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calvert City, KY, CC Metals & Alloys, LLC (CCMA) is a leading producer and supplier of high-grade ferrosilicon alloys, elements essential in the manufacturing of iron and steel. CCMA's 400,000 square foot, ISO 9001 certified facility utilizes three submerged arc electric furnaces, which operate around-the-clock, to produce over 100,000 metric tons of various types of ferrosilicons. The company offers over 35 competitively priced products including 18 different ferrosilicons and more than 20 different magnesium ferrosilicon inoculants, which are crushed and sized on-site to meet its clients' exact specifications. Through its trading partner, Felman Trading Americas, Inc. ("FTA"), CCMA has long supplied a significant portion of the demand needs for ferrosilicon in the United States, as well as in other countries in North, Central and South Americas. For more information, please visit: http://www.ccmetals.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ensuring-good-jobs-in-kentucky-cc-metals-and-alloys-llc-announces-a-new-labor-agreement-with-international-union-united-automobile-aerospace-and-agricultural-implement-workers-of-america-uaw-and-its-affiliated-local-union-no-301372894.html

SOURCE CC Metals and Alloys, LLC

