U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1140
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.23
    -63.37 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Ensysce Biosciences Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ensysce Biosciences Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technology platforms that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, today announced management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

An on-demand presentation from the H.C. Wainwright conference will be available through Ensysce’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ensysce.com/ beginning January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer Lynn Kirkpatrick, PhD and Chief Financial Officer Dave Humphrey will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Ensysce management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ENSC@mzgroup.us.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

Source: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Dow sheds over 300 points, Nasdaq skids 2.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Dow loses grip on gains Wednesday and stocks fall to session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show robust discussion around the potential trimming of the central bank's record-sized balance sheet.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates: Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Interest-Rate Worries Batter Stock Market

    U.S. share benchmarks fell as investors analyzed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting in hopes of new clues about weaning markets off stimulus measures.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • The Stock Market Dropped After Minutes Revealed the Extent of the Fed’s Inflation Concerns

    Stocks fell Wednesday after the minutes from the last FOMC meeting confirmed that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates as its own concerns about inflation grow. The declined 393 points, or 1.1%, after being in the green before the Fed released the minutes from its December meeting. The release of the Fed minutes is usually a dull affair, as they usually do nothing more than confirm what the Fed had already said at its most recent meeting.

  • Why Salesforce.com Fell Over 6% Today

    Shares of cloud computing software giant salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were down 6.4% Wednesday as of 12:55 p.m. ET. Salesforce is now down 18% from its all-time high reached in November 2021. There was no specific news from Salesforce that caused this most recent dip.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • H&R REIT and Primaris REIT Announce Completion of Plan of Arrangement and HOOPP Transaction

    H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R") (TSX: HR.UN) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ("Primaris") (TSX: PMZ.UN) jointly announced today that the internal reorganization of H&R pursuant to which H&R's enclosed shopping mall business and certain other assets were spun-out to Primaris was completed on December 31, 2021. The transaction was implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") and H&R unitholders received one unit of Primaris for every four units of H&

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.